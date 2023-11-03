Rising Cases of Obesity and Geriatric Population Fuel Demand for Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Globally

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market, valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth in the forecast period, boasting a robust CAGR of 8.2% through 2028.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) has emerged as a pivotal tool empowering diabetic patients to make informed daily decisions regarding their food intake, insulin dosage, and physical activity. SMBG technology, encompassing test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters, enables long-term glycemic control and plays a crucial role in diabetes management.

Key Market Drivers:

  1. High Prevalence of Diabetes: The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, especially among the elderly population. Government initiatives aimed at raising awareness are contributing to market growth. However, it's essential to note that SMBG devices may not always provide exact glucose levels, which could result in occasional inaccuracies. Stringent regulations and limited reimbursement options pose challenges to market growth.
  2. Technological Advancement: Technological advancements have revolutionized blood glucose monitoring devices, enhancing accuracy and connectivity. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems offer real-time glucose readings, reducing the need for frequent fingerstick tests. Leading market players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products, increasing accessibility and demand.
  3. Rising Cases of Obesity: Changing lifestyles and increasing obesity rates have led to a continuous rise in diabetes cases, boosting the demand for SMBG devices. Government initiatives aimed at reducing diabetes cases are positively influencing market growth, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  4. Rising Number of Geriatric Population: As the aging population is more susceptible to diabetes, SMBG devices cater to their needs, allowing them to manage their condition independently. Regular monitoring helps older adults track their condition and make necessary adjustments to their treatment plan, reducing their dependence on others.

Key Market Challenges:

  1. Compliance and Adherence: Some individuals struggle with adherence to regular and consistent blood glucose monitoring, leading to challenges in diabetes management. Technical skill and knowledge are required to use SMBG devices correctly, and some individuals, particularly the elderly, may find it challenging to operate the devices.
  2. Low Rate of Diagnosis in Emerging Countries: The presence of undiagnosed diabetes cases in emerging countries contributes to lower adoption of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems. Limited awareness and access to healthcare infrastructure impede growth in these regions.

Key Market Trends:

  1. New Product Launches: Prominent companies are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions. For instance, Intuity Medical introduced the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a game-changer in diabetes management. This FDA-approved device simplifies blood glucose monitoring, improving convenience for individuals with diabetes.
  2. Increasing Funding and Investments: Funding and investments are facilitating research and development, driving technological advancements. Transdermal Diagnostics, for example, secured funding to develop a cost-effective, needle-free glucose monitor. Labcorp launched an at-home collection kit to assess the risk of diabetes, advancing preventive care.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is on a trajectory of growth driven by technological advancements, rising diabetes cases, and increased awareness. Despite challenges, opportunities abound in emerging markets, and ongoing innovation promises a brighter future for diabetes management.

Key Market Players

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Medtronic plc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care
  • Dexcom, Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Insulet Corporation
  • Ypsomed Holdings
  • Glysens Incorporated

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, By Product:

  • Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Meters
  • Continuous Glucose Monitors
  • Testing Strips
  • Lancets

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, By Application:

  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Gestational Diabetes

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Home Settings,
  • Diagnostic Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6q7rp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Security and Cost Efficiency Challenges Addressed as Cloud ITSM Powers IT Service Modernization

Security and Cost Efficiency Challenges Addressed as Cloud ITSM Powers IT Service Modernization

The "Cloud ITSM Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
Biopesticides Lead the Agricultural Biologicals Market with Over 55% Share: North America and Europe Dominate, While Asia Pacific Grows Rapidly

Biopesticides Lead the Agricultural Biologicals Market with Over 55% Share: North America and Europe Dominate, While Asia Pacific Grows Rapidly

The "Agricultural Biologicals Market, 2023-2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Source of Product, Mode of Application, Type of Crop Treated and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.