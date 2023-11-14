Rising Cloud and TMRYK Launch Enterprise-Ready Guardrails, a Security and Compliance Solution to Run Generative AI and Large Language Models for Enterprises

Rising Cloud leads the Generative AI Cloud provider market by now offering an integrated security and compliance service to protect Generative AI models from adversarial and other cybersecurity attacks with TMRYK

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As regulated enterprise teams rapidly move from Generative AI development to production, Rising Cloud and TMRYK have joined forces to present an advanced solution, Guardrails, to provide governance and security to meet ISO-27001 requirements. This groundbreaking solution seamlessly integrates the choice of Large Language Models (LLM) with any vector database, ensuring secure data management across pivotal sectors. With a keen focus on enterprise education, legal content, and customer service, the platform boasts a feature suite that melds powerful capabilities with best-in-class security, tailor-made for today's enterprise environment. This enhanced LLM solution emerges as a paragon for enterprises, illuminating the path to harnessing Generative AI's potential without compromising on security or regulatory compliance.

"Partnering with TMRYK accelerates our security focus," said Clay Brown, chief innovation officer of Rising Cloud. "It allows us to offer enterprises a harmonious blend of advanced Generative AI solutions and the crucial security infrastructure that today's business landscape demands."

AI models are susceptible to various adversarial attacks and data poisoning. According to some studies conducted on financial AI models, an AI model's efficiency can drop by 90% under a malicious attack. Data Science teams are not equipped to detect and prevent their models from being manipulated. Moreover, when compliance is mandatory, evaluation of these models is necessary in order to implement Responsible AI without bias.

Medical and big data customers like Multus Medical and Anvizent are leading adopters of TMRYK Enterprise Guardrails on Rising Cloud.

Private Secure Content Use Cases:

Legal content: Harness AI to innovate the generation and retrieval of legal documents while upholding strict compliance and data confidentiality.

Enterprise education: Transcend traditional corporate learning paradigms with bespoke training modules, skill enhancement courses, and AI-driven knowledge repositories, prioritizing secure access and data confidentiality for stakeholders.

Customer service: Transform customer interactions with AI-enabled conversation assistants that emphasize stringent data privacy.

Financial trading: Leverage AI to gain better insight into customers ' positions while protecting sensitive financial data.

Medical imaging: Securely govern access to patient information with AI-driven policies.

Robust Feature Suite Highlights:

Flexibility of model and dataset choice: Bring existing models and datasets, or fine tune provided models, without restrictions.

Scalability with security: Rising Cloud's elastic model learns compute needs, and seamlessly scales resources as needed, all under the umbrella of rigorous security protocols.

Enhanced risk management: With TMRYK Guardrails, benefit from elite protection against potential jailbreak and plugin vulnerabilities.

Optimized data serving: Integration with choice of vector databases, promises swift and secure access to private data.

Enterprise authentication: Deploy rigorous authentication measures, granting system access exclusively to authorized personnel, fortifying data integrity.

Detailed logging: Keep a comprehensive record of system activities, indispensable for audits, performance reviews, and diagnostic processes.

Configurable security alerts: Tailor security alerts to resonate with unique enterprise needs, ensuring real-time notifications for security anomalies or potential breaches.

Flexible deployment models: Run models fully within the data centers already owned, in a hybrid model allowing for elastic bursting or fully multi-tenant public cloud.

Cost controls: Leveraging Rising Cloud ' s prediction models, infrastructure pricing can now be based only on the actual resources used, ensuring costs stay in-line with actual usage and customer defined financial limits.

"Security and compliance are key for successful deployment of AI models for enterprises. TMRYK's integrated suite of AI model security solutions with Rising Cloud provides enterprises a safer and reliable environment for deploying Responsible AI," said Rohit Valia, co-founder and CEO of TMRYK AI.

"Mediworks needed a trusted environment for deploying AI workloads with a full compliance and security solution. Rising Cloud's secure-by-design AI cloud integrated with TMRYK Enterprise Guardrails gives us that level of confidence that our data and models are protected," said Nakul Patil, VP of engineering at Mediworks.

About Rising Cloud: A leader in workloads as a service solutions, Rising Cloud furnishes businesses with agile, economical digital tools designed to meet modern challenges head-on.

About TMRYK: TMRYK stands as a bastion of AI risk management for enterprises, equipping them with avant-garde tools to ensure AI innovations seamlessly integrate with security and compliance benchmarks.

