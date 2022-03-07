Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Mar 07, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Borax, Inc.
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals, Inc.
- Kop-Coat, Inc.
- Koppers, Inc.
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd
- RUTGERS Organics GmbH
- Viance LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction Industry Reels Under the Pandemic
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction
- Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Select End-Use Applications
- Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
- Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical
- Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and Protection
- High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals
- Global Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025
- Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives
- Global Flooring Market by Type:2019
- Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives
- Wood Composites to Drive Demand
- FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions
- Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
- Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
- Micronized Copper Wood Treatments
- Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
- Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications
- Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Environmental & Regulatory Issues
- EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
- Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
- Impact of CCA on the Environment
- Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
- Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
