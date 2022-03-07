Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction Industry Reels Under the Pandemic

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction

Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals

Select End-Use Applications

Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and Protection

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals

Global Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives

Global Flooring Market by Type:2019

Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications

Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Environmental & Regulatory Issues

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

