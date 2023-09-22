Rising Consumer Demand for Premium Wines Drives Global Cabernet Sauvignon Market Growth, Reveals Comprehensive Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cabernet Sauvignon Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cabernet sauvignon market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% during the period 2023-2030, according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Insights into the Cabernet Sauvignon Market

This report offers a holistic understanding of the global cabernet sauvignon market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It provides a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on grape variety, type, price range, flavors, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the cabernet sauvignon market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Preference for Premium Wines: The rising preference for premium wines among consumers is a significant driver of growth in the cabernet sauvignon market.
  • Growing Tourism: The global tourism industry's growth contributes to increased consumption of wines, including cabernet sauvignon.

Challenges

  • Trade Barriers: The market faces challenges related to trade barriers, which can impact its growth trajectory.

Historical and Forecast Periods

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Grape Variety

  • Cabernet Franc
  • Sauvignon Franc

Type

  • Young Cabernet
  • Old Cabernet

Price Range

  • Mass Market
  • Premium
  • Ultra-Premium

Flavors

  • Eco-friendly Bell Pepper
  • Blackcurrant
  • Mint
  • Cheddar
  • Chocolate
  • Vanilla
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Direct
  • Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

Regional Insights

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned 

  • Beringer Vineyards
  • Catena Zapata
  • Chateau Margaux
  • Concha y Toro
  • Domaine de la Romanee-Conti
  • Freewater Cider and Wine Company
  • Louis Roederer
  • Penfolds
  • Robert Mondavi Winery
  • Santorini Wine Company
  • Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

