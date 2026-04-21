Rising Costs of 'Natural Beauty' Routines Prompt Shift Toward Long-Term Treatment Solutions

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the natural beauty trend continues to gain momentum, a growing number of consumers are reassessing the true cost of maintaining minimalist skincare and grooming routines. Laser by Aleya reports that clients are increasingly questioning whether "low-effort" beauty approaches are actually leading to higher long-term spend.

While natural beauty routines often emphasize fewer products and simplified regimens, many clients still rely on ongoing maintenance such as shaving, waxing, and frequent product replacement. Over time, these recurring costs can add up, prompting a shift toward more structured, long-term solutions.

"We're seeing clients take a closer look at what they're spending over time," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "What seems simple on the surface can become time-consuming and costly when it requires constant upkeep."

The Hidden Cost of Ongoing Maintenance

Laser by Aleya notes that clients who follow natural beauty routines often aim to reduce product use, but still depend on regular grooming practices to maintain results. This includes recurring expenses related to razors, waxing appointments, and skincare products designed to manage irritation or ingrown hairs.

As awareness grows, more clients are exploring alternatives that can reduce the need for continuous maintenance.

A Shift Toward Long-Term Solutions

The clinic reports increased interest in treatments such as laser hair removal and electrolysis, particularly among clients looking to streamline their routines. These treatments are being viewed as part of a broader effort to reduce repetitive grooming while maintaining consistent results.

Consultations at Laser by Aleya focus on helping clients understand the long-term value of different options, rather than only short-term costs.

Balancing Simplicity and Efficiency

The natural beauty movement continues to influence how clients approach skincare and grooming. However, Laser by Aleya notes that simplicity does not always mean lower cost or less effort.

Clients are increasingly seeking solutions that align both with their lifestyle and their long-term goals, combining simplified routines with treatments that address concerns more directly.

"Natural beauty should feel manageable, not demanding," Bamdad added. "For many clients, that means finding solutions that reduce daily effort rather than adding to it."

A More Informed Approach to Beauty Spending

The conversation around natural beauty is evolving as consumers become more aware of how time, cost, and results intersect. Laser by Aleya's experience reflects a broader shift toward more informed decision-making, where clients evaluate both immediate convenience and long-term outcomes.

As this trend continues, the focus is expected to remain on efficiency, consistency, and clarity in how beauty routines are structured.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya