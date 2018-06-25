Rising Country Singer, Tyler Dial, Living his Dreams with May 25 EP Release and his First CMA Fest Performance

"Since I was a kid, playing this week in Nashville was one of my 'home run' goals," said Dial. "The fans were amazing and I loved playing songs from our Repaint EP in the same venues as many of my music idols. Like a kid in a candy shop, it was such a blast to be a part of it all."

Tyler released his lead single, "Truth in the Way" on his graduation day, May 18, followed by his full EP, Repaint, on May 25. The five-track EP (available on iTunes and Spotify) was produced in creative partnership with Nashville's Neon Cross Music, the publishing company helmed by the award-winning producer Jay Joyce.

On May 18, Whiskey Riff debuted the "Truth in the Way" lyric video saying, "Tyler is someone you're going to want to keep an eye on," and on May 25, Rolling Stone included "Truth in the Way" on its 10 Best Country and Americana Songs of the Week list, writing, "…Dial, the latest artist under Jay Joyce's Neon Cross roster, proves persuasive enough to be irresistible." In addition, Rolling Stone, named Dial to its June 2018 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know list.

Tyler capped off his CMA Fest performance with Ty Bentli of NASH FM's Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show, for a podcast posted Friday, June 22.

Repaint was produced by accomplished songwriters and musicians, Neon Cross' Jeremy Spillman and Little Louder's Ryan Tyndell, who also co-wrote several of the album's tracks. The powerhouse duo brings a wealth of experience and imagination into the studio, having written songs recorded by country music superstars Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Little Big Town, LANCO, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and more. Acclaimed Nashville songwriters Ben Hayslip, Ryan Beaver, Lucie Silvas, Devin Dawson, Andy Albert and Kyle Fishman also join Dial on his Neon Cross Music-produced EP.

The creative and administration partnership is led by Neon Cross' Melissa Spillman, previously Manager of A&R at Capitol Records Nashville and a fellow Texas Longhorn. Neon Cross will oversee administration of Dial's music catalog with Warner/Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

Spillman and Neon Cross Music are responsible for developing two of the biggest new acts exploding on the Nashville music scene, alt-country band LANCO and soulful country songwriter Devin Dawson.

Though just 22 years-old, Dial has deep roots in country music and is a BBVA Compass 2018 Brand Ambassador. His 2018 summer tour will include events in BBVA markets across the U.S. as well as appearances tied to the bank's agreement with the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, AEG, including concerts and brand activations at some of AEG's key venues.

In 2015, and with the help of Sirius XM's The Highway channel, Dial charted his first record on country radio with "Damn Good Time", a song he penned for his self-titled debut album. The album and hit song earned critical acclaim on the live music circuit across Texas, which he looks forward to expanding on.

During his four years at the University of Texas, Dial was a regular on the Austin, UT and Texas music scenes – with his eyes set on May 2018 and a full-time move to Nashville. To hear more great music and get updates from Tyler Dial, go to www.tylerdial.com.

