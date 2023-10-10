Rising Demand for Abdominal Pads Driven by Growing Geriatric Population and Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Research and Markets

10 Oct, 2023, 05:15 ET

The "Abdominal Pads Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), By Application (Surgical Wounds, Chronic Wounds, Burns, Others), By End User, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Abdominal Pads Market is set to experience remarkable expansion from 2024 to 2028, driven by the escalating demand for effective wound care solutions on a global scale.

Abdominal pads, a critical component of medical dressing, serve as a protective shield for abdominal wounds. They boast high absorbency levels and are engineered to establish an impenetrable barrier against harmful pathogens and bacteria.

These pads cater to a broad spectrum of wound types, including surgical incisions, lacerations, abrasions, and wounds prone to heavy bleeding, as seen in trauma or accident cases. Notably, they absorb fluids, inhibit infection, and provide a cushioning effect that shields wounds from further harm.

A key advantage of employing abdominal pads is their ease of replacement, facilitating continuous wound monitoring, cleanliness, and protection. Moreover, these pads maintain a moist environment, expediting the healing process by averting scab formation, which can impede recovery. Cost-effectiveness and easy availability further underscore their significance for at-home wound management.

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular ailments, underscores the heightened demand for efficient wound care solutions, including abdominal pads. These conditions often necessitate surgical interventions, making abdominal pads indispensable in averting infections and stimulating healing.

Additionally, the global population's aging demographic is increasing the vulnerability to chronic diseases and surgical procedures, further emphasizing the need for effective wound care products like abdominal pads. The geriatric population, particularly susceptible to infections and slow healing, relies on these products for their well-being.

A surge in surgical procedures worldwide is another catalyst for the escalating demand for abdominal pads. Surgical wounds require meticulous care and protection to avert infections and expedite healing, with abdominal pads emerging as the go-to choice for post-surgical wound management.

Technological innovations in wound care products are propelling the global abdominal pads market forward. Breakthroughs have led to the development of advanced wound care solutions, including abdominal pads. Notably, nanotechnology has enhanced the antimicrobial capabilities of abdominal pads, underlining their pivotal role in healthcare settings.

Rising Demand for Effective Wound Care Products

The escalating demand for efficient wound care products is the primary driver of the global abdominal pads market. Abdominal pads, designed to absorb fluids and expedite healing in the abdominal region, have become indispensable. Contributing factors include an aging population, a surge in chronic diseases like diabetes, and an upswing in global surgeries. These factors have created a growing patient base seeking effective and user-friendly wound care solutions.

In tandem with the demand surge, advances in technology and research have led to innovative products that are more efficient than ever before. Some abdominal pads now incorporate antimicrobial agents or other technologies that reduce infection risks and promote faster healing.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

The burgeoning number of surgical procedures globally is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the global abdominal pads market. Surgical procedures drive the demand for abdominal pads, as they are essential for managing incisions and expediting healing, especially in the abdominal region, which is prone to complications such as infections and delayed healing.

The growing volume of surgical procedures will continue to fuel the demand for abdominal pads, propelling the global market further.

Growing Geriatric Population

The continual rise in the geriatric population significantly contributes to the global abdominal pads market's growth. As the elderly population increases, so does the demand for medical care, including surgical procedures and wound care. Older individuals are more prone to chronic illnesses and conditions, which often require surgical interventions, driving the demand for wound care products, including abdominal pads.

Furthermore, aging skin becomes thinner and more susceptible to damage, increasing the risk of wounds, particularly pressure ulcers common among the elderly. Abdominal pads play a crucial role in managing pressure ulcers, promoting faster healing, and reducing infection risks.

Market Segmentation

The global abdominal pads market can be segmented by type (sterile and non-sterile), application (surgical wounds, chronic wounds, burns, and others), and end-user (hospitals & clinics, homecare, ambulatory care centers, and others). Geographically, the market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

  • Smith & Nephew, Plc
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Medtronic, Plc
  • Dukal Corporation
  • Integra Life Sciences, Inc.
  • Dynarex Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9ah13

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

