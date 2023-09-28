Rising Demand for Automatic Checkweighers in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries: China Poised for Strong Growth

28 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Checkweigher - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automatic Checkweighers is on track to reach a projected size of $335.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This market growth is driven by various segments, with Standalone Systems and Combination Systems taking the lead. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, highlighting key players, regional trends, and economic outlook.
Key Market Segments
- Standalone Systems: This segment is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach $207.7 million by 2030. Standalone systems are a significant component of the automatic checkweigher market, offering unique advantages in various applications.
- Combination Systems: Growth in the Combination Systems segment is estimated at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next 8 years. These systems are becoming increasingly popular due to their versatility and ability to perform multiple functions.
Regional Market Insights
- The U.S.: The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at $59 million in 2022. The country continues to be a key player in the industry, with potential for further growth.
- China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $67.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%. The market in China is witnessing robust expansion.
- Japan and Canada: Both Japan and Canada are expected to experience growth, with estimated CAGRs of 2.7% and 3.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.
- Germany: Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR, contributing to the regional market's overall expansion.
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with some challenges. The United States, despite facing some economic headwinds, has managed to overcome the threat of recession. Europe is witnessing a decline in headline inflation, contributing to economic activity. China is poised for strong GDP growth as it adjusts its pandemic policies.
However, challenges such as uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, inflation, and climate change continue to affect the global economic landscape. Governments are taking steps to combat inflation, which can impact job creation and economic activity.
Opportunities in Technology
Despite challenges, new technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies such as generative AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, and climate technologies hold the potential to create value and boost GDP.
The short-term economic landscape is a mix of challenges and opportunities, but businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to thrive.
Key Market Players
The Automatic Checkweigher market features prominent players like:
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Anritsu Corporation
- A&D Company, Limited
- ACG Worldwide
- Bizerba SE & Co. KG
- Hardy Process Solutions, Inc.
- Heat and Control, Inc.
- Loma Systems
- Minebea Intec GmbH
- Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions SpA
- Ishida Co., Ltd.
- ALL-FILL Inc.
- Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
- LCS Controls Pvt. Ltd
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications
- Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
- Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers
- Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future
- Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing
- Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity
- Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
- Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control
- Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers
- Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers
- Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
- Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market
- Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
- Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2021
- Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
- Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand
- Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
- Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers
- Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others
- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
- Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
- Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
