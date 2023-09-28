Rising Demand for Automatic Checkweighers in Food and Pharmaceutical Industries: China Poised for Strong Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Checkweigher - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automatic Checkweighers is on track to reach a projected size of $335.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This market growth is driven by various segments, with Standalone Systems and Combination Systems taking the lead. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, highlighting key players, regional trends, and economic outlook.

Key Market Segments

Standalone Systems : This segment is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach $207.7 million by 2030. Standalone systems are a significant component of the automatic checkweigher market, offering unique advantages in various applications.

Regional Market Insights

The U.S. : The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at $59 million in 2022. The country continues to be a key player in the industry, with potential for further growth.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, albeit with some challenges. The United States, despite facing some economic headwinds, has managed to overcome the threat of recession. Europe is witnessing a decline in headline inflation, contributing to economic activity. China is poised for strong GDP growth as it adjusts its pandemic policies.

However, challenges such as uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, inflation, and climate change continue to affect the global economic landscape. Governments are taking steps to combat inflation, which can impact job creation and economic activity.

Opportunities in Technology

Despite challenges, new technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies such as generative AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, and climate technologies hold the potential to create value and boost GDP.

The short-term economic landscape is a mix of challenges and opportunities, but businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to thrive.

Key Market Players

The Automatic Checkweigher market features prominent players like:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

A&D Company, Limited

ACG Worldwide

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

Hardy Process Solutions, Inc.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Loma Systems

Minebea Intec GmbH

Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions SpA

Ishida Co., Ltd.

ALL-FILL Inc.

Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

LCS Controls Pvt. Ltd

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future

Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing

Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity

Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher

Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control

Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry

Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market

Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2021

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand

Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand

Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands

Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers

Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

