Rising Demand for Breast Augmentation to Account for Nearly 45% of Autologous Fat Grafting: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autologous fat grafting market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10% through 2031. Increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures has been accelerating the demand autologous fat grafting procedures. Rising inclination among youth for the correction of contour deformities and towards breast augmentation is driving the growth of market.

According to the study, breast augmentation is expected to dominate the market. Breast augmentation is one of the top performed cosmetic surgeries across the globe. Advancement in technology and innovation in grafting procedures have increased the demand for breast augmentation.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of skin disorders and scars due to burns or accidents are creating opportunities for autologous fat grafting providers. Rising demand for breast augmentation across the U.S., Brazil, and UK is creating lucrative opportunities for autologous fat grafting manufacturers.

According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons an increasing number of women in the United States undergo breast augmentation procedures. In 2020, 18.1 million cosmetic procedures were recorded in United States, among those breast augmentation continues to be top cosmetic surgical procedure.

"Rising demand for cosmetic procedure and favorable reimbursement policies by government are spurring the autologous fat grafting market" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of product, integrated fat transfer systems to account for 55% of total market share

Breast augmentation expected to hold over 45% of market share

United States to lead the North American autologous fat grafting market backed by technological advancements and R&D activities in the region

to lead the North American autologous fat grafting market backed by technological advancements and R&D activities in the region UK and Germany to expand at the rate of 10% CAGR each through 2031

to expand at the rate of 10% CAGR each through 2031 Brazil is expected to emerge as a lucrative market due to the rising breast augmentation procedures through 2021

is expected to emerge as a lucrative market due to the rising breast augmentation procedures through 2021 Growing number of cosmetic procedure to improve the growth in Japan

Hospitals to account for nearly half of the total market share

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global autologous fat grafting market profiled by Fact.MR include AbbVie Inc., Sisram Medical Limited, Plus Therapeutics Inc., Genesis Biosystems Inc., Black Tie Medical Inc., Ranfac Corp., HK Surgical Inc., MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Innovia Medical Inc., Human Med AG, Sterimedix Ltd., Proteal Bio regenerative Solutions and Lipogems International SPA among others. Leading players are developing innovative products incorporating advanced technology to retain and increase their market share.

For instance, in April 2019, Alma, a Sisram Medical Company announced the launch of BeautiFill, the first laser-based platform to produce high quality autologous fat for holistic body and face contouring with the added benefits of reducing surgical procedure time and associated risk.

Also, in 2020, medical device company GC Aesthetics launched its next generation of GCA breast implants, PERLE.

More Valuable Insights on Autologous fat grafting market

Fact.MR has published a latest market research report on global autologous fat grafting market for the period 2021-2031. The study gives a detailed segmentation on the trends, challenges and drivers of the market expected to prevail in the upcoming years. In order to gain a better understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of product (integrated fat systems, aspiration & harvesting systems, liposuction systems, fat processing systems, de-epithelialization devices, and accessories), application (breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, facial fat grafting, hand rejuvenation, and others), end-user (hospitals, on-site clinics, and plastic surgery centers), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for autologous fat grafting market will evolve in the future?

Which are the lucrative markets for autologous fat grafting market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

Which is the most lucrative segment of the autologous fat grafting market?

Which are the top players operating in the market?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on autologous fat grafting market?

