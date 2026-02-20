Rising Demand for Brunello di Montalcino in the United States Sets the Stage for Benvenuto Brunello 2026

+7.7% volume growth highlights robust U.S. interest as 48 producers prepare to present new vintages in New York and Texas

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunello di Montalcino continues to demonstrate strong momentum in the U.S. market, confirming its position as one of Italy's most sought-after premium wines. According to data from the Observatory of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), based on 2025 U.S. distributor sales tracked via Sipsource, Brunello di Montalcino recorded a +7.7% increase in volume and +2% in value, outperforming both the broader U.S. wine market and Italian wines overall.

Growth was particularly strong in the hospitality and wholesale club channels, while the Southern United States - especially Texas - emerged as a key consumption hub, representing nearly half of Brunello's U.S. market and showing close to +9% volume growth.

"This trend underscores the enduring appeal of Brunello di Montalcino among American trade and consumers," said Giacomo Bartolommei, President of the Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino. "The United States remains our leading export market, and we are proud to see our wines continue to gain recognition for their quality, identity, and aging potential."

Benvenuto Brunello 2026: Trade & Media Focused Engagement

In light of these trends, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino returns to the U.S. with Benvenuto Brunello 2026, a series of trade-focused events designed to connect producers with U.S. buyers and media.

On February 24, 48 producers will present the newly released vintages - Brunello 2021, Brunello Riserva 2020, and Rosso di Montalcino 2024 - at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. The tasting will bring together trade professionals and specialized press to explore the latest vintages in depth. A consumer-focused tasting will follow on February 25 in partnership with Millesima, offering collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to experience these iconic wines alongside Italian producers.

The U.S. program continues in Texas with two masterclasses led by Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli: March 3 in Dallas and March 4 in Austin. Titled "Brunello 2021: Decoding the Vintage," the sessions will provide a deep dive into a vintage already receiving strong critical acclaim in Italy and the United States. The Texas events reflect the state's growing importance as a strategic market for Brunello di Montalcino.

Participating wineries included Abbadia Ardenga, Altesino, Aminta, Argiano, Banfi, Bottega, Camigliano, Capanne Ricci - Tenimenti Ricci, Caparzo, Caprili, Carpineto, Casanuova delle Cerbaie, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Col d'Orcia, Corte Pavone, Cortonesi, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Fanti, Fattoria dei Barbi, Fossacolle, Il Palazzone, Il Poggione, La Casaccia di Franceschi, La Fiorita, La Fortuna, La Magia, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Mocali, Palazzo, Patrizia Cencioni, Pian delle Querci, Pian delle Vigne, Pinino, Podere Brizio, Ridolfi, Ruffino, San Polo, San Guglielmo, SassodiSole, Scopetone - La Melina, Sensi Vigne e Vini, Talenti, Tassi, Tenuta Luce, Terre Nere, Uccelliera + Voliero, Verbena, Villa i Cipressi.

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino was founded in 1967, just after the DOC designation, as a free association of vignerons whose aim was to safeguard their product and emphasize its best qualities. The Consortium has fostered bringing together old and new wineries, small and large alike, united by the common goals of respect for nature and the desire to make the best quality wine. The Consortium organizes events in Italy and abroad, and facilitates the participation of member winemakers in trade fairs. It manages public relations and the image of Montalcino wines through its press office, and distributes news and information through the official website, with numerous publications in several languages. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home

