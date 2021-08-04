Rising Demand for Cashless Transactions across the Globe to Propel the Growth of the Global Point of Sale Software Market by 2028 - Exclusive Report [229 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the Global Point of Sale Software Market is expected to generate a revenue of $10,294.9 million by 2028, and grow exponentially at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the POS Software Market

Various perks of cashless transactions like maximum safety, flexibility in money management, and ease of digital payments have surged the demand for the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the advent of the outbreak of COVID-19 led to the elimination of conventional form of payments and the adoption of cashless transaction in order to curb the spread of the novel virus. These factors are further anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, persistent technological advancements and the increasing adoption of POS software among small and medium businesses due to its enhanced accessibility and affordability is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing concerns over various cyber-crimes prevalent all around the world like hacking, phishing, skimming, and others are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the POS Software Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global point of sale software market. The pandemic created immense concerns over the safety and hygiene in order to curb the spread of the virus by adopting methods of cashless transactions. Moreover, the increasing customer knowledge during these unprecedented times led to the adoption of cashless transactions in order to meet future epidemics. Thus, the market is positively impacted by the pandemic.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on application, deployment, organization size, end-user, and regional outlook.

By application, the fixed POS sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate revenue of $6,077.9 million during the forecast period. A fixed POS system offers a great deal of benefits like numerous loyalty programs, inventory management, effective customer data management, and so on, which is driving the sub-segment's growth.

during the forecast period. A fixed POS system offers a great deal of benefits like numerous loyalty programs, inventory management, effective customer data management, and so on, which is driving the sub-segment's growth. By deployment, the cloud sub-segment is estimated to have the fastest growth, and generate a revenue of $6,993.2 million during the forecast period. This is mainly because small and medium businesses are significantly prospered from cloud implementation, owing to its benefits like maximum security, remote access, productive sales management, and so on.

during the forecast period. This is mainly because small and medium businesses are significantly prospered from cloud implementation, owing to its benefits like maximum security, remote access, productive sales management, and so on. By organization size, the small and medium enterprise sub-segment is estimated to be the most profitable and generate a revenue of $6,898.0 million during the forecast period. The small and medium businesses are increasingly adoption POS software solutions due to its affordability and scalability, which is driving the sub-segment's growth.

during the forecast period. The small and medium businesses are increasingly adoption POS software solutions due to its affordability and scalability, which is driving the sub-segment's growth. By end-user, the retail sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and generate a revenue of $2,389.9 million during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based POS among retailers for an enhanced customer experience is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment.

during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based POS among retailers for an enhanced customer experience is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment. By region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market, generating a revenue of $2,361.7 million during the forecast period. Rapid expansion in the growth of retail sector, SMEs, and digitalization in the region is expected to bolster the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Players of the POS Software Market and Competitive Landscape

The major players of the market are

SAP SE Revel Systems Intuit Inc. Oracle Ingenico Agilysys Inc. Epicor Software Corporation NCR Corporation Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Clover Network Inc.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in March 2018, Stripe, a payment processing startup acquired Index which is a point-of-sale (POS) software developer, so as to allow customer's physical and digital payments data to be collected in a single place.

