Rising Demand for Clean Water: Portable Water Purifier Market Report Highlights Increasing Outdoor Adventures and Water-Related Health Concerns as Key Growth Factors

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable Water Purifier Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable water purifier market is on a trajectory to substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of $147.12 million during the period of 2022-2027. This impressive growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.19% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the portable water purifier market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key market players.

Key Highlights:

  • The portable water purifier market is set to grow by $147.12 million during the forecast period (2022-2027).
  • The report provides insights into market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.
  • The market's growth is propelled by factors such as deteriorating water quality, resulting in water-related diseases, the increasing participation in outdoor adventure activities, and the growing adoption of portable water filters during natural calamities.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Application

    • Outdoor adventure
    • Tourism and leisure
    • Military
    • Emergency rescue
    • Others

  • By Product

    • Extrusion water purifier
    • Pump water purifier
    • Suction water purifier
    • UV pen purifier

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Offline
    • Online

  • By Geographical Landscape

    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the rising online sales of portable water purifiers as a significant factor driving market growth in the coming years. Additionally, it highlights the adoption of various promotional strategies by portable water purifier vendors and the growing popularity of UV pen purifiers as contributing factors to the increased demand in the market.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full report, which covers:

  • Portable water purifier market sizing
  • Portable water purifier market forecast
  • Portable water purifier market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned:

  • A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Aquamira
  • Berkey Filters
  • Cascade Designs Inc.
  • Clearbrook
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Helen of Troy Ltd.
  • Katadyn Products Inc.
  • KENT RO Systems Ltd.
  • Sawyer Products Inc.
  • SUEZ SA
  • Survivor Filter
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Vestergaard Sarl
  • WATERisLIFE

As the demand for portable water purifiers continues to rise, industry players are poised for remarkable growth, meeting the needs of individuals and communities worldwide.

