Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions and Digital Transformation Drive Growth in Workspace Delivery Network Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Workspace Delivery Network Market 2024-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workspace delivery network market is poised for growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 12.36 billion during the period from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses various aspects, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

Here are some key insights from the report on the workspace delivery network market:

Market Drivers:

  1. Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions: There is a rising demand for cloud-based solutions in the workspace delivery network market. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing, there is a need for efficient and secure delivery of applications and services to remote workspaces.
  2. Surge in Digital Transformation: The digital transformation of businesses is a significant driver. Organizations are embracing digital technologies and modernizing their IT infrastructures to stay competitive and meet evolving customer demands.
  3. Increase in Adoption of BYOD Concept: The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept is gaining traction among enterprises. Employees using their own devices for work necessitate robust and secure network delivery solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The workspace delivery network market is segmented based on deployment and type:

By Deployment:

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

By Type:

  • SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)
  • Traditional WAN

Geographical Landscape:

The market is segmented geographically into:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Growth Factors:

One of the factors driving market growth is the growing popularity of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) as a service. Additionally, the increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems and the optimization of networks using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to contribute to substantial demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

The report covers various companies in the workspace delivery network market, including:

  • A10 Networks Inc.
  • Arista Networks Inc.
  • Aryaka Networks Inc.
  • Bigleaf Networks Inc.
  • Cato Networks Ltd.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cloud Software Group Inc.
  • F5 Inc.
  • FatPipe Networks Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.
  • Riverbed Technology Inc.
  • Versa Networks Inc.
  • VMware Inc.
  • Zscaler Inc.

