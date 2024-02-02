Rising Demand for Consumer Products Spurs Alpha Olefins Market Expansion, Valued at US$ 13.5 Billion by 2034

News provided by

Future Market Insights

02 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a robust future for the alpha olefins market, driven by the increasing demand for polyethylene and its diverse applications. Find out the market drivers and stakeholder advantages in our FMI report

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Olefins Market value is expected to rise from US$ 7.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 13.5 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% over the next decade.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Alpha Olefins Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18882

Sales of alpha olefins are predicted to surge on account of the growing demand for polyethylene, which is used in multiple applications like industrial processes, packaging, consumer goods, and others.

Product developers with cost and design targets opt for alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS) based formulations as they can be adjusted to function well with common secondary ingredients. Some categories where AOS-based formulations are used are mass, economy, luxury, and premium.

Market leaders are expected to continuously expand their production capacity of alpha olefins to meet the rising demand for various everyday consumer products, as well as market balance and product prices.

"Key players are proactively interacting with regulatory bodies and promoting industry-friendly policies to stay ahead of their competition," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Alpha Olefins Market Report

  • The alpha olefins market grew at a CAGR of 7.6% during the historical period. Over the forecast period, the CAGR is predicted to be 5.9% through 2034.
  • In the United States, the market is estimated to generate revenue worth US$ 2.4 billion by 2034.
  • In the United Kingdom, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 545.3 million by the end of the forecast period.
  • China's alpha olefins industry is assessed to register a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034 to attain a net worth of US$ 2.1 billion by 2034.
  • South Korea is predicted to be a highly promising market for alpha olefins, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2034.
  • From 2024 to 2034, Japan is anticipated to attain a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2034.
  • The 1-octene segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.
  • The synthetic lubricants segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are investing in building a strong brand image via customer relationship management and effective marketing campaigns to attract more customers. Additionally, industry players are emphasizing unique product performance, cost-savings, or environmental advantages of their alpha olefins than their counterparts to influence buying decisions.

Manufacturers are recognizing the value of integrating technology and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, making products more competitive. Additionally, players are increasing their profits and competitiveness by identifying cost-effective sources of raw materials and improving logistics management.

Key Manufacturers in Alpha Olefin Market

  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Clariant AG
  • P. Chemicals
  • Kao Corporation
  • Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd.
  • Stepan Company
  • Pilot Chemical Company
  • Nouryon
  • Enaspol
  • Rohit Surfactants Private Limited
  • Others

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments in the Alpha Olefins Market

  • In May 2021, Chevron Phillips Chemical revealed its plans to increase its alpha olefins business with a second world-scale unit to manufacture on-purpose 1-hexene. As the demand for high-performance polyethylene continues to rise in everyday products like packaging for food, pharmaceuticals, and detergents, among many others, the company is set to expand to remain a leading supplier of alpha olefins.
  • In October 2022, Chemanol, a Saudi Arabia-based company, entered an agreement with Global Company for Downstream Industries (GDI) to manufacture specialty chemicals, including poly alpha olefins.

Key Segments Covered in the Alpha Olefin Market Report

By Product:

  • 1-Octene
  • 1-Hexene
  • 1-Butene
  • Others

By Application:

  • Synthetic Lubricants
  • Detergent Alcohol
  • Polyethylene
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us
Nandini Singh Sawlani
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Also from this source

Clean Beauty and Male Grooming Products Drive Jojoba Oil Market Growth, Valued at US$ 298 Million by 2034

Clean Beauty and Male Grooming Products Drive Jojoba Oil Market Growth, Valued at US$ 298 Million by 2034

The global Jojoba Oil Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 142.2 million in 2024, driven by regulatory and certification compliance. The ...
Automotive Key Market Set for 7.9% CAGR Fueled by Tech Innovation & User Demand

Automotive Key Market Set for 7.9% CAGR Fueled by Tech Innovation & User Demand

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a future where car keys are more than just metal blades, but rather sophisticated digital access tools...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.