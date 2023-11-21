Rising Demand for Efficient Cooling Solutions Drives Global Data Center Cooling Component Market to $12.14 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Component Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling component market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a value of $12.14 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by the indispensable role data centers play in the digital era and the escalating need for efficient cooling solutions. As the demand for digital services, cloud computing, and data storage continues to surge, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of data centers becomes paramount.

Data center cooling components are integral to the infrastructure of these facilities, tasked with managing temperature and airflow within data centers. This ensures that servers and networking equipment operate at peak efficiency, minimizing downtime and energy consumption.

The report delves into two key aspects of the data center cooling component market:

End Users: The market is segmented into hyperscale data centers, colocation data centers, enterprise data centers, and others.

The market is segmented into hyperscale data centers, colocation data centers, enterprise data centers, and others. Regions: Regional segments include North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Key Highlights:

Market Overview: Understand the size, growth potential, and key drivers of the global data center cooling component market.

Understand the size, growth potential, and key drivers of the global data center cooling component market. Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry.

Gain insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Competitive Landscape: Analyze the competitive landscape, including profiles of major players, their strategies, and market shares.

Analyze the competitive landscape, including profiles of major players, their strategies, and market shares. Emerging Technologies: Explore the latest advancements in data center cooling technologies and their potential impact.

Explore the latest advancements in data center cooling technologies and their potential impact. Regional Analysis: Examine the market's performance in different regions, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Examine the market's performance in different regions, including , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Prospects: Assess growth opportunities and challenges in the data center cooling component market, along with future market projections.

This comprehensive report adds value to organizations in several ways:

Product/Innovation Strategy: Gain insights into various cooling products available for data center deployment and understand how these technologies generate revenue compared to conventional cooling practices.

Gain insights into various cooling products available for data center deployment and understand how these technologies generate revenue compared to conventional cooling practices. Growth/Marketing Strategy: Understand the strategic moves of key players, such as business expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and their impact on the data center cooling component market.

Understand the strategic moves of key players, such as business expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and their impact on the data center cooling component market. Competitive Strategy: Get a competitive benchmarking of key players in the market and uncover untapped revenue opportunities through partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Key Players and Competition:

The report profiles prominent players in the market, including:

SPX Cooling Technologies

Danfoss

Victaulic

Wattco

BOWMAN

Staubli

DraCool

Heatex

Kelvion

Thermal Care

Wieland MicroCool

TCF Azen

Colmac

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Delta Power Solutions

Key Questions Answered:

What is the estimated global data center cooling component market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2023-2028, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period?

What are the key market drivers and opportunities in the data center cooling component market?

What are the major restraints hindering the market's growth?

What strategies are existing market players adopting to expand their market position in the industry?

