Rising Demand for Electric Tractors in Austria: Market Expected to Grow at 4.10% CAGR

Austria's tractor market is poised for significant growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2022 to 2028, driven by several market trends and drivers.

The country's active promotion of electric vehicles has paved the way for increasing potential for electric tractors, aligning with its goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030. Various incentives and subsidies for electric vehicle purchases have attracted around eighty electric vehicle startups, including prominent names like Kreisel Electric and Fronius International. In December 2021, John Deere furthered its commitment to electric tractors by entering into an agreement with Kreisel Electric, a battery technology provider based in Austria.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Potential for Electric Tractors



Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Demand for Used & Rental Tractors



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Insights by Horsepower



Segmentation by Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50 HP-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Insights by Drive Type



Segmentation by Wheel Drive

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

John Deere

Kubota

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Steyr Traktoren

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbos

CLAAS

Iseki

SDF

Yanmar

