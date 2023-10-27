Rising Demand for High-Bandwidth Devices and Electric Vehicles Propel Semiconductor Seals Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Seals Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor seals market, a critical component of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has experienced significant growth in the past two years (2021 and 2022) and is poised for continued expansion in 2023 and beyond. The market is expected to exhibit sequential growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the next five years, reaching an estimated value of US$1,303.7 million in 2028.

Key Growth Drivers

The semiconductor seals market witnessed substantial demand during the pandemic when other industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, faced significant losses due to decreased demand. The semiconductor industry's sensitivity to contamination in microns necessitates the use of seals in wafer fabrication equipment to prevent contamination. Seals are employed in various equipment used in the wafer fabrication process, such as chemical vapor deposition, cleaning/etching, atomic layer deposition, and more.

The market's growth has been driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for high-bandwidth smartphones, rising wearable device adoption, and the rapid global expansion of electric vehicles.

Key Market Players

The semiconductor seals market features several key players, including:

  • DuPont
  • VALQUA, LTD.
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Greene Tweed
  • EnPro Industries
  • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
  • Eagle Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Freudenberg SE
  • Precision Polymer Engineering Limited
  • MNE Co., Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides comprehensive market intelligence and critical insights, enabling strategic decision-making for both existing market players and potential entrants. The report includes:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Market environment analysis, including growth drivers and constraints
  • Porter's five forces analysis
  • SWOT analysis
  • Market trend and forecast analysis
  • Competitive landscape and dynamics, including market share and product portfolio
  • Impact of COVID-19 and recovery curve
  • Attractive market segments and growth opportunities
  • Emerging trends
  • Strategic growth opportunities

Market Segmentation

The semiconductor seals market is segmented into various categories, including:

  • Application Type: Lithography, Etching/Cleaning, Deposition, Process Diagnostics, and Others
  • Material Type: FKM Seals, FFKM Seals, Fluorosilicone Seals, and Other Seals
  • Product Type: O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals/Bonded Seals, and Others
  • Motion Type: Static Seals and Linear Seals
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Semiconductor Seals Market Environment Analysis
2.1. Supply Chain Analysis
2.2. PEST Analysis
2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Challenges

3. Semiconductor Seals Market Assessment (2017-2028) (US$ Million)
3.1. Contribution of Semiconductor Seals in the Total Seals Market
3.2. Semiconductor Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions
3.4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Expected Recovery Curve

4. Semiconductor Seals Market Segment Analysis (2017-2028) (US$ Million)

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities
6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis
6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis
6.3. Strategic Implications
6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

8. Appendix

