Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A vaccination refers to a biological product that is utilized to provide acquired immunity against a variety of infections that can be dangerous. It is given to protect the susceptible people against a certain disease. A vaccine comes with a dead or weakened form of an agent, such as a strain of virus or bacteria that causes a specific disease. Recombinant vaccines, live-attenuated vaccines, and inactivated/killed vaccines are the three different types of respiratory viral vaccines available in the market. Recent outbreak of Covid-19, a respiratory tract disease has accelerated the demand for its vaccine, which is likely to augur well for the global respiratory virus vaccines market in the years to come.

The category of inactivated/killed vaccines is estimated to account for a significant part of the global market. The development of novel vaccinations and extensive research programmes for the inactivated/killed vaccines are expected to drive the industry over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

The global respiratory virus vaccines market is expected to grow at a rate of 8% CAGR over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Immunization has become a key instrument for advancement of measles vaccines, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Millions of infants are inoculated against measles, thanks to immunisation, which has resulted in lower rates of mortality around the world. Businesses in the respiratory virus vaccines industry are working on promising vaccinations that will protect people from influenza and tuberculosis. They are stepping up their research and development efforts to develop therapeutic respiratory virus vaccines and neutralising antibodies that can help manufacturers gain a competitive advantage.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increased Financing to Support the Development of Long-Term Vaccines By Research Institutes

In an attempt to create long-lasting influenza vaccinations, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has made an announcement of fund of US$ 51 Mn for the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) initiative. As a result, research institutions in the respiratory virus vaccines industry are stepping up their efforts to form collaborative research groups that will create comprehensively protective influenza and more long-lasting vaccinations. The global respiratory virus vaccines market is expected to rise at a consistent rate throughout the assessment period, thanks to constructive initiatives by research institutions as well as scientists.

On a global scale, there has been an increasing need to successfully combat influenza. As a result, several pharmaceutical companies are beefing up their research and development capacities in order to develop better respiratory virus vaccine formulations.

Shortcomings of BCG Vaccines to Drive Innovation in TB Vaccinations

Mtb (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) causes the greatest fatality rate of any infectious disease on the planet. As a result, there is a demand for TB vaccinations, as BCG (Bacille Calmette Guerin) is the sole approved vaccine and is approaching its centennial anniversary. In addition to that, it has been discovered that the BCG vaccination provides little or no resistance against adult-type pulmonary TB. This factor is likely to open up plethora of opportunities for the manufacturers of respiratory virus vaccine to develop novel tuberculosis vaccines.

Pharmaceutical firms are using the WHO's Preferred Product Characteristics (PPC) to pinpoint potential target groups for TB vaccine development. Babies, teenagers, and adults all take part in these activities. Businesses are centering their efforts on creating new tuberculosis vaccines that are effective in preventing TB in adolescents as well as adults and may be used in large campaigns. Such initiatives for TB vaccines are likely to bolster growth of the global respiratory virus vaccines market in the years to come.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: Growth Drivers

To meet the demands of pregnant women, teenagers, and various other age groups, administration of needle-free vaccine is becoming increasingly popular. In addition to that, strong vaccine supply as well as storage networks are required, since they have the potential to revolutionise vaccination programmes in the years to come.

The rising incidence of respiratory diseases, as well as need for novel vaccinations to prevent respiratory infections, is expected to propel the respiratory virus vaccines market forward over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: Key Competitors

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: Segmentation

Type

Inactivated/Killed Vaccines

Live-attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Route of Administration

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Indication

Influenza

Measles

Mumps & Rubella

Coronavirus Disease [COVID-19]

Age Group

Paediatric

Adults

End User

Physician's Office

Hospitals, Clinics

Pharmacies/Stores

