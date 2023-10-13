Rising Demand for Parachutes in Adventure Sports and Defense Boosts Global Market to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parachute Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parachute market has experienced significant growth, reaching a size of $603.2 million in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, with an expected value of $850.9 million by 2028.

This growth is anticipated to be driven by various factors, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Parachutes, dome-shaped devices made from strong yet lightweight materials such as silk and nylon, play a crucial role in slowing down the vertical descent of individuals or objects falling through an atmosphere. They are designed to create drag during free fall, reducing the speed of descent and preventing or minimizing injury upon landing.

While parachutes have applications in various fields, including space capsule landings, their use in the defense and military industry, adventure sports, and technological advancements are key drivers of market growth.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

  • Defense and Military Applications: Parachutes are extensively used in the defense and military sector for troop distribution, transportation, and training purposes. Their role in ensuring safe and controlled landings in various scenarios drives demand in this sector.
  • Adventure Sports: The rising popularity of adventure sports such as skydiving, para jumping, paragliding, and paramotoring, which rely on parachutes for safety and controlled descents, is contributing to market growth.
  • Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts by market players have led to the introduction of technologically advanced military parachutes and improved parachute designs. These innovations enhance the capabilities and safety features of parachutes.
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Parachutes are increasingly used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to reduce kinetic energy during descent and landing, ensuring the safe recovery of valuable equipment.
  • Investment in R&D: Market leaders are investing in research and development to develop enhanced product variants that cater to the evolving needs of end-users. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are a part of their strategy to expand sales and profitability.

Market Segmentation:

The global parachute market is segmented based on type, fabric material, and application.

Type Segmentation:

  • Round Parachute
  • Cruciform Parachute
  • Ram-Air Parachute
  • Others

Fabric Material Segmentation:

  • Nylon
  • Silk
  • Kevlar
  • Others

Application Segmentation:

  • Military
  • Cargo
  • Others

Regional Breakdown:

  • North America

    • United States
    • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others

  • Europe

    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others

  • Latin America

    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global parachute market include Aerodyne Research LLC, Airborne Systems (TransDigm Inc.), BAE Systems plc, Ballenger International LLC, Butler Parachute Systems Inc., Cimsa Ingenieria de Sistemas S.A., Fxc Corporation, Mills Manufacturing Corporation, NH Global Sdn Bhd, Parachute Systems, Precision Aerodynamics, and Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What was the size of the global parachute market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the market from 2023 to 2028?
  3. How has COVID-19 impacted the market?
  4. What are the key drivers of market growth?
  5. What is the market breakdown by parachute type?
  6. What is the market breakdown by application?
  7. What are the key regions for the global parachute market?
  8. Who are the major players in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez6nw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market Poised for 5.4% CAGR Growth by 2028

Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market Poised for 5.4% CAGR Growth by 2028

The "Rigid Foam Insulation Market By Material (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PE, PP, PVC), By Application (Thermal, Hybrid, Acoustic), By End-User and...
Capacity Expansion Emerges as Key Trend in the Magnetic Tape Market to Meet Soaring Data Storage Needs

Capacity Expansion Emerges as Key Trend in the Magnetic Tape Market to Meet Soaring Data Storage Needs

The "Magnetic Tape Market by Base Materials (Synthetic Rubber, PVC and Others), by End-Users (Data Storage, Packaging & Labeling, Consumer Appliances ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.