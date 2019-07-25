Rising Demand for Plastic Compounds in Automotive Industry is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Global Plastic Compounding Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic compounding market is expected to witness a robust growth from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to a rising adoption of plastic compounds in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and in the automotive industry. The growth is also the result of a rising adoption of eco-friendly plastic compounds to lower down the pollution caused by various industries.

The Plastic Compounding Market is expected to reach the Value of US$ 95,000 Mn

According to the report by Transparency Market Research report, the global plastic compounding market is expected to exhibit a consistent growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

During the same tenure the global plastic compounding market is expected to reach to the value of US$95,000 Mn says the report.

says the report. Historical analysis of the market states that the market stood at US$60,000 Mn at the end of 2018.

This growth of the market is attributed to changing market dynamics, influx of various new players, and major technological advancements in order to reduce the plastic pollutants emissions from various factories.

Request a Sample of Global Plastic Compounding Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14306

Asia Pacific to Account for Maximum Growth

Owing to rapid industrialization and adoption of plastic compounds in various industries in counties such as China and India, Asia Pacific is expected to rise maximum in plastic compounding market during the forecast period. Various manufacturers in China also attribute the dominance of the region in the market to other factors like as major technological developments.

It is noticeable that China held a largest share in the growth of Asia Pacific in the plastic compounding market during previous forecast period. The country is expected to continue its domination based on the launch of multiple innovative solutions to reduce the production cost of plastic compounds in the coming years.

Is something restraining your company's growth in the Plastic Compounding Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Need for Efficient Plastic Compounds in Automotive Industry to Fuel the Growth

The growth of global plastic compounding market is majorly attributed to the factors such as rising strictness by various governments to reduce the pollution caused by conventional plastic compounds.

Rising need to improve the air quality, interiors, and quality of other plastic components used by automotive industry is influencing the growth of global plastic compounding market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Increasing demand of plastic compounds in electronics and electrical products is propelling the growth of global plastic compounding market.

Benefits such as lower production cost, performance enhancement of consumer electrical and electronic products, and extensive application of plastic compounds in manufacturing industry are also major factors that are promoting the growth of global plastic compounding market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Plastic Compounding Market here

Highly Competitive Scenario to make it Difficult for Players to get Establish

According to the Transparency Market Research report, the global plastic compounding market is highly fragmented. However, the market is dominated by the activities of few prominent players. The market exhibit a highly competitive scenario owing to the presence of various players. Moreover, the influx of various new players is expected to make competition tougher in coming years.

In order to have a sustainable future in this competitive scenario, the new players are adopting strategies such as partnerships and mergers. With these collaborations the players can acquire necessary resources to establish themselves in the global plastic compounding market.

On the other hand, the veterans of the market are acquiring various small and medium scale businesses. With these acquisitions the players are able to expand their brand presence and production capacity. Moreover, this strategy allows the bigger players to enter regional market in order to generate more profit.

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=14306<ype=S

These players are also investing substantial amount of funds in research and development activities. With the help of these activities, the veterans are able to provide innovative solutions to the customers. This in turn allows the players to retain their existing customers and acquire new ones. This results in better value addition to their business and help them generate better revenue during the forecast of 2019 to 2027.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, "Plastic Compounding Market (Resin Type - Polyethylene (High-density Polyethylene, Linear low-density Polyethylene, Low-density Polyethylene), Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Engineering Plastics (Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polybutylene Terephthalate), Thermoplastic Elastomers, Bio-plastics; End user Industry - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Packaging, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027."

The global plastic compounding market is segmented on the basis of:

Resin Type

Polyethylene



High-density Polyethylene





Linear low-density Polyethylene





Low-density Polyethylene



Polypropylene



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polystyrene



Engineering Plastic



Polyamide





Polycarbonate





Polyethylene Terephthalate





Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene





Polybutylene Terephthalate





Others



Thermoplastic Elastomers



Bio-plastics



Others

End-use Industry

Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Building & Construction



Packaging



Industrial Machinery



Medical Devices



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/engineering-plastics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/engineering-plastics-market.html Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermoplastic-polyamide-elastomers-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermoplastic-polyamide-elastomers-market.html Extruded Plastics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/extruded-plastics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/extruded-plastics-market.html Reinforced Plastics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/reinforced-plastics-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research