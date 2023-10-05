Rising Demand for Sulfone Polymers in Key Industries: Market Projected to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sulfone Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sulfone Polymers, estimated at $1.7 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to a size of $2.7 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Polysulfone (PSU) and Polyethersulfone (PESU) are among the key segments analyzed in the report, with PSU projected to record a 6.2% CAGR, reaching $1 billion by the end of the analysis period, while PESU is estimated to grow at a 6.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Market Dynamics

Sulfone polymers are witnessing significant growth, driven by a range of applications across industries. This growth is attributed to their unique properties, including high-temperature resistance, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. The increasing demand for these polymers in various sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and medical devices, is fueling market expansion.

Regional Insights

The U.S. market for Sulfone Polymers is estimated at $475.1 million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of $399.4 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the analysis period. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 4.5% and 5.6%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany is also expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR within Europe.

Key Players

The report features key competitors in the Sulfone Polymers market, including:

RTP Company

Westlake Plastics Company, Inc.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

LATI Industria Termoplastici SpA

Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH

Ovation Polymers, Inc.

Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, while the Euro area is witnessing easing inflation, boosting real incomes and economic activity. China is expected to see strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and government policies evolve. India is on track to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

However, challenges persist, including uncertainty around the Ukraine conflict, ongoing inflation concerns, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, potentially slowing new job creation. A stricter regulatory environment and the integration of climate change into economic decisions add to the complexity of challenges.

Despite these challenges, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, and renewables, is expected to drive growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry

Slowdown in Major End-Use Markets Impacts Demand

Aerospace & Aviation

Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Medical Equipment & Supplies

Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Sulfone Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sulfone Polymers: A Prelude

Types of Sulfone Polymers

Properties of Sulfone Polymers

Market Outlook

Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Sulfone Polymers

Limitations & Superiority of Polysulfones over Other Options

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lightweighting, Design Flexibility and Autoclavability Drives Adoption of Fulfone Ploymers in Medical Applications

Primary Healthcare Applications of Sulfone Polymers

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Efforts to Push Fuel Economy Ignite Sulfone Polymer Consumption in the Aviation Industry

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 and 2039

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities

Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030)

Recovery in Automobile Sector to Buoy Growth Prospects

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Self-Driving Cars Promise Ample Opportunities for Specialty Polymers

Growth in Food Contact Applications Energizes Demand

Polysulfones Find Ideal Application in Food Service Sector

Sulfone Polymers Unlock Improved Prospects for Mobile Device Makers to Get Perfect Blend of Structural Integrity, Functionality & Aesthetics

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Rise in Application of Water and Waste Water Treatment Membranes Generates Demand

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Global Membrane Separation Market by Technology : 2020

Electrical and Electronics : A Major End-Use Market

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

