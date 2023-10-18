Rising Demand for Sustainable Food Wrapping Papers Spurs Market Growth: Eco-friendly Options on the Rise

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Wrapping Paper Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product type, By End use - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market, valued at USD 343.33 billion in 2021, is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in the forecast period (2023-2030), reaching USD 562.3 billion by 2030, according to a recent report.

The surge in demand for hygienic and convenient packaging solutions for various food items is driving the food wrapping paper market. These papers, including kraft paper, wax-coated paper, foil paper, and biodegradable materials, are used to wrap fast food items such as chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers. The market is also benefiting from the increasing digitization of foodservice operations, catering to customers' preferences and the presence of recycling infrastructure for plastics, metals, and glass.

However, concerns about waste resulting from improper packaging practices may hinder market growth. Additionally, the fluctuating prices of raw materials, particularly polypropylene and aluminum, pose a challenge to the growth of the food wrapping paper market.

Segments covered in this report

The Food Wrapping Paper Market is segmented based on Product type, end-use, and region. Product type segments include Plastic and Paper, while end-use segments encompass Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, Fast Food Outlets, Cinema, Airlines & Railway Catering, Institutions, and Others. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Analysis by product

In terms of product type, paper-based food wrapping material dominates the market. Greaseproof sheets, in particular, have seen a surge in demand, thanks to major fast-food chains adopting paper-based packaging.

Regional Insight

Asia Pacific leads the Food Wrapping Paper market, driven by the popularity of fast food restaurant chains and rising disposable incomes. North America and Europe also experience significant growth due to high demand for convenience foods. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to show substantial growth due to the increasing popularity of fast food.

Market Dynamics

The global food wrapping paper market is driven by the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Vendors are developing compostable wrapping paper and other eco-friendly products in response to concerns about the environmental impact of traditional materials. However, fluctuating raw material prices, such as kraft paper, pose a challenge.

Competitive Landscape

The global food wrapping paper market is highly competitive and fragmented. Major players focus on innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Trends

A significant trend in the industry is the adoption of reusable materials for food wrapping paper manufacturing. Reusable food wrapping paper, like beeswax wraps, offers sustainable and long-lasting packaging solutions, contributing to market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

WestRock Company

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Uflex Limited

SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

BillerudKorsnas AB

Sappi Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Michelman Inc.

Glatfelter Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Wheel of Fortune

Research Methodology

Information Procurement

Secondary & Primary Data Sources

Market Size Estimation

Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Key Market Insights

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem of the Market

IP Analysis

Trade Analysis

Startup Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Innovation Matrix

Pipeline Product Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Top Investment Analysis

Key Success Factor

Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Special Insights on Future Disruptions

Political Impact

Economic Impact

Social Impact

Technical Impact

Environmental Impact

Legal Impact

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market by Product type

Market Overview

Plastic and Paper

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market by End use

Market Overview

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Cinema

Airlines & Railway Catering

Institutions and Others

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market Size by Region

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cc23f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets