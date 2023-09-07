Rising Demand for Sustainable Proteins and Biopharmaceuticals Drive the 2023 Global Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria) End User, Food & Beverage Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global precision fermentation ingredients market is set for remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and a projected increase to USD 36.3 billion by 2030.

This trajectory showcases a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. Several key factors contribute to this impressive expansion.

One of the significant drivers of market growth is the surge in startups entering the precision fermentation industry, driven by heightened investor interest from companies like ADM and Cult Food.

Precision fermentation, which involves lab-grown ingredients, demands substantial investments in research and development to expedite product commercialization. Rising concerns for animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and the demand for alternative proteins have also fueled the market's momentum for precision fermentation ingredients.

Key Highlights from the Market:

  • Pharmaceutical Segment: The pharmaceutical segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period. Precision fermentation offers the potential for producing complex therapeutic proteins, enzymes, and bioactive compounds, reducing dependency on traditional methods. It enables cost-effective and scalable production of biopharmaceuticals, fostering advancements in medical science.
  • Meat & Seafood Segment: Within the food & beverage application, the meat & seafood segment is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share. The growth of the global plant-based meat industry has driven the demand for plant-based proteins in meat alternatives. Industry players have introduced precision-fermented meat alternative products, further accelerating the industry's progress.
  • Whey & Casein Protein: The whey & casein protein segment holds the second-largest market share among ingredient types. Whey protein, known for its high digestibility and amino acid balance, is adaptable across various products. Precision fermentation technology aligns with evolving consumer choices, offering whey and other ingredients without traditional animal sources.
  • Bacteria Segment: Among microbe types, the bacteria segment is projected to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the market. Bacteria have been instrumental in various bioprocesses, offering advantages like rapid growth and genetic modification feasibility. Researchers can engineer bacteria for the targeted production of valuable compounds, from pharmaceuticals to sustainable food ingredients.
  • Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. The region has witnessed a shift towards meat-free diets, and the demand for precision-fermented egg alternatives is rising, driven by increasing adoption of vegetarian diets and rising egg prices.

Market Dynamics:

  • Drivers: Factors driving market growth include heavy investments and funding in the precision fermentation space, growing adoption of vegan and meat-free lifestyles, and the production of precision-fermented ingredients yielding a lower carbon footprint.
  • Restraints: High manufacturing costs associated with precision fermentation ingredient production are identified as a restraint, along with challenges related to commercialization and cost-effective production at scale.
  • Opportunities: Opportunities in the market include the development of novel protein production systems, lower production and supply chain costs, and competitive product costing against animal-based and other alternative proteins.
  • Challenges: Challenges in the market encompass the lack of commercialization and cost-effective production at scale and low customer acceptance of precision-fermented products.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Change Foods
  • Eden Brew
  • Formo Bio
  • Fybraworks Foods
  • Geltor
  • Helaina Inc.
  • Imagindairy Ltd.
  • Impossible Foods Inc.
  • Melt&Marble
  • Motif Foodworks, Inc.
  • Mycorena
  • Mycotechnology, Inc
  • New Culture
  • Nourish Ingredients Pty Ltd.
  • Perfect Day, Inc.
  • Remilk Ltd.
  • Revyve
  • Shiru Inc.
  • The Every Co.
  • Triton Algae Innovations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyat0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

COVID-19 Accelerates Quantum Computing Adoption, Driving Robust Growth in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Propelled by GameFi Trends Spurs Growth in Cryptocurrency Exchange Platforms

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.