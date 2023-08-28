Rising Demand for Tattoos and Growing Awareness Propel Global Tattoo Aftercare Products Market to Reach $214 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tattoo Aftercare Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tattoo aftercare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% to reach $214 million in 2030 from $131.7 million in 2023.

This report on global tattoo aftercare products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global tattoo aftercare products market by segmenting the market based on product, material, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the tattoo aftercare products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand of Tattoo across Globe

Rising Awareness

Challenges

Fluctuating Prices of Tattoo Aftercare Products

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Moisturizer/Lotion or Oil

Soap/Foam or Cleansers

Soothing Balm

Others

by Material

Synthetic

Natural

by End User

Tattoo Artist

Personal

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

After Inked Tattoo GOO

Aussie Inked

Easytattoo

Inkeeze

Ora's Amazing Herbal

Skinfix

TataWax

TattoMed

The Aftercare Company

Viking Revolution

