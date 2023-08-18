Rising Demand for Transparent Displays and Solar Panels Fuel Global Transparent Electronics Market

18 Aug, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transparent electronics market is forecasted to grow by USD 4355.93 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.71% during the forecast period.
The report on the transparent electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, advances and innovations in technology, and high investment in R&D.
The transparent electronics market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
By Product
- Transparent displays
- Transparent solar panels
- Transparent windows
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the rising adoption of smart windows in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the transparent electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in display technology and rising adoption in various end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the transparent electronics market covers the following areas:
- Transparent electronics market sizing
- Transparent electronics market forecast
- Transparent electronics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transparent electronics market vendors that include BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Brite Corp., Cambrios Technologies Corp., ClearLED Inc., Corning Inc., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., OLEDWorks LLC, Onyx Solar Group LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Pro Display, RavenWindow, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Street Communication Inc., TDK Corp., and Ubiquitous Energy Inc. Also, the transparent electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Brite Corp.
- Cambrios Technologies Corp.
- ClearLED Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Gauzy Ltd.
- Gentex Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- OLEDWorks LLC
- Onyx Solar Group LLC
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Planar Systems Inc.
- Pro Display
- RavenWindow
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.
- SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.
- Street Communication Inc.
- TDK Corp.
- Ubiquitous Energy Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dtbiw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article