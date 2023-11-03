Rising Demand for Value-Based Care Propels Growth in Healthcare Operational Analytics Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Operational Analytics Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare operational analytics market, estimated at USD 10.7 billion in 2022, is on track to achieve remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2028. This substantial expansion is anticipated to occur at a CAGR of 13.38% from 2023 to 2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • MERATIVE (IBM Watson)
  • Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)
  • Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation)
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Vizient Inc.
  • MedeAnalytics, Inc.
  • Optum Inc.
  • Wipro limited
  • Cotiviti Inc.
  • Health Catalyst Inc.
  • CVS Health Corporation
  • Inovalon Inc.

Key Highlights

  1. Pandemic-Driven Data Transformation: The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on healthcare operational analytics. The crisis heightened the demand for real-time data to track the virus's spread, predict resource requirements, and allocate resources efficiently. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data played pivotal roles in tracking and mitigating the pandemic's impact, driving the adoption of data-driven decision-making in healthcare operations.
  2. Rise of Value-Based Care (VBC): The growing demand for value-based care (VBC) is a principal driver of market growth. VBC aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery while controlling costs. Factors such as a focus on patient outcomes, cost containment, chronic disease management, technological advancements, and government initiatives, including India's PM-JAY Quality Certification Program, are catalyzing the adoption of VBC.
  3. Government Support: Government bodies globally are actively supporting digital health initiatives. For instance, India's National Health Authority launched the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) to promote digital health transactions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Such initiatives are expected to spur the adoption of healthcare analytics solutions, streamlining healthcare systems.
  4. Technological Advancements: Continuous research and development efforts by market players are enhancing the capabilities of healthcare operational analytics solutions. AI and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into these software solutions, driving their adoption and effectiveness.

Healthcare Operational Analytics Market Trends

  • Software Component's Ascendancy: The software component of healthcare operational analytics is expected to witness significant growth. These software solutions process and analyze vast healthcare datasets, providing actionable insights for improved facility operations. Integration of AI and ML technologies is enhancing their functionality.
  • North America's Prominence: North America is poised to experience substantial growth. Factors such as increased adoption of healthcare operational analytics, advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, strategic developments by market players, and a rising number of healthcare organizations, particularly hospitals, contribute to this growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Value-Based Care (VBC)
4.2.2 Rising Need to Analyze the Collected Healthcare Data
4.2.3 Rising Awareness regarding Healthcare Standards and Improving Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns regarding Data Privacy and Security
4.3.2 Lack of Trained IT Professionals in Healthcare
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD)
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.2 Human Resource Analytics
5.1.3 Strategic Analytics
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Hardware
5.2.3 Services
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 On-Premise
5.4 By En User
5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.4.3 Other End Users
5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6ghej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Cell Free Protein Expression Market Growth Bolstered by Rise in Pharmaceutical R&D and Personalized Medicine Trend

Cell Free Protein Expression Market Growth Bolstered by Rise in Pharmaceutical R&D and Personalized Medicine Trend

The "Cell Free Protein Expression - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an...
Global Maternity Innerwear Market Outlook, 2030 - Shapewear, a Popular Choice Among Millennials & Celebrities, is Gaining Prominence

Global Maternity Innerwear Market Outlook, 2030 - Shapewear, a Popular Choice Among Millennials & Celebrities, is Gaining Prominence

The "Global Maternity Innerwear Market Outlook, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global maternity innerwear...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.