Rising Demand for White Cement in Housing and Infrastructure Projects Boosts Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Oct, 2023, 20:32 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white cement market, with a size of USD 5,565.2 million in 2022, is poised for robust growth. Market analysts anticipate it will reach USD 7,234.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Market Insights:

What is White Cement: White cement is a construction material known for its durability and aesthetic appeal. The color of white cement depends on the quality of the raw materials, such as iron oxide and manganese oxide, and the manufacturing process. It finds wide-ranging applications in the construction industry, including swimming pools, facades, designer roofs, terrazzo flooring, pre-cast cladding panels, and transportation projects. Its ability to be cast in various shapes makes it ideal for sculptures, monuments, and archaeological site restorations.

Driving Factors:

  1. Housing Demand: Rapid population growth, increasing income levels, urbanization, and changing lifestyles have driven the demand for housing. The migration of rural populations to urban areas has created housing shortages, boosting the housing sector and, consequently, the demand for white cement.
  2. Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure projects, including roads, flyovers, and railway stations, have propelled the construction sector, increasing white cement consumption. Major events like Dubai Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have led to significant infrastructure development in the Middle East.
  3. Education, Healthcare, and Tourism: The construction of educational institutes, hospitals, hotels, resorts, and villas has increased due to growing requirements in the education, healthcare, and tourism sectors, contributing to market growth.
  4. Advancements: Advances in surface treatments and admixtures have simplified the casting of architectural white cement concrete, expanding its industrial applications.
  5. Traffic Safety: White cement's strong visual contrast is utilized in roadways for passive traffic safety, including median barriers that are highly visible at night and in wet conditions, enhancing overall transportation safety.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, Others
    • White Portland cement is the most popular type, known for its high degree of whiteness and adaptability for various applications.
  • By Application: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure
    • The residential sector accounts for over half of the total market due to the reflective properties of white cement, reducing lighting requirements in commercial buildings.

Regional Insights:

  • Asia-Pacific: Leading the global market, Asia-Pacific experiences extensive construction activities due to rising disposable incomes, population growth, and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

The global white cement market is fragmented at the global level but concentrated regionally. Key players include Cementir Holding N.V., Aditya Birla (UltraTech Cement Limited), JK Cement Ltd, CEMEX, Sotacib, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company, Federal White Cement, and Saveh Cement Company.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What was the global white cement market size in 2022?
  2. What is the market outlook for white cement from 2023 to 2028?
  3. What are the major drivers of the global white cement market?
  4. What are the key trends in the market?
  5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the white cement market?
  6. What is the market breakdown by type and application?
  7. Which regions are prominent in the white cement market?
  8. Who are the leading white cement manufacturers?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65s5hm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Demand in Construction and Industrial Sectors Drives Growth in Global Hydraulic Tools Market to 2028

Rising Demand in Construction and Industrial Sectors Drives Growth in Global Hydraulic Tools Market to 2028

The "Hydraulic Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Whole Milk Powder Market Expected to Reach 7.5 Million Tons by 2028, Driven by Food and Beverage Industry

Global Whole Milk Powder Market Expected to Reach 7.5 Million Tons by 2028, Driven by Food and Beverage Industry

The "Whole Milk Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.