Rising demand from FMCG sector and oil and gas industry is expected to increase the CAGR of Europe Calcium Chloride market by 4.84%, between the estimated years of 2017-2025

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
Rising demand from FMCG sector and oil and gas industry is expected to increase the CAGR of Europe Calcium Chloride market by 4.84%, between the estimated years of 2017-2025. Because of this growth, the market which was valued at $208 million in 2016 is expected to generate $ 314 million by the end of 2025.



MARKET INSIGHTS
Pharmaceutical and packaged food industry in the region has witnessed a rise in the adoption of calcium chloride for several purposes. Although the United Kingdom market captured the highest share in 2016, it is the German market that is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the projected period. According to the German government, many cities were badly impacted by snowfall, resulting in economic loss of around $1310 million in 2015. As a result, the government has made a considerable investment in the market, as calcium chloride is an excellent de-icing material.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Companies like Nedmag, Tiger Calcium, Hill Brother Chemical Company, BJ Services Company, Zirax, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company (Occidental Chemical Corporation), Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd, Auro Chemical, Peters Chemical Company, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co Ltd, Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Solvay Sa, Tetra Chemicals, and Quingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co.Ltd are dealing in this market.

