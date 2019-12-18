Rising demand From the Automotive Industry Driving the Market for Conductive Inks

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global conductive inks market was valued at USD 3,213.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 4,496.7 million by 2025, while growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for efficiency and miniaturization of devices. Also, the emerging applications for conductive inks such as fuel cells, EMI shielding, electronic textiles, and medical devices, among others is expected to fuel the growth of conductive inks market.

Moreover, significant advancements in the conductive ink technologies including in-mold inks, stretchable inks, and nanoparticles, among others is likely to propel the market demand. There has been a considerable leap in the photovoltaic industry over the past few years, which has further boosted the demand for conductive inks. These inks are highly used for the metalization of solar photovoltaics.

Further, the researchers at University of Newcastle, Australia have pioneered in the development of paper-thin solar panels by using conductive inks. The technology relies on special solar ink that helps in conducting electricity, which may be directly printed otno plastic. Being affordable, these solar panels could be the future of electricity. Also, significant rise in the consumption of flexible and touch screen based electronic devices is expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

Key findings from the report:

Silver-based conductive inks segment held the major of the market in 2018, and is expected to witness healthy CAGR over the forecast period

Automotive segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific held the major share of the market in 2018, and is projected to augment at a considerable CAGR over the next seven years

Some of the key companies operating in the industry include DowDuPont; Merck KGaA; Henkel Corporation; Sun Chemical; Heraeus Holding; Poly-Ink; Johnson Matthey; Novacentrix; Vorbeck Materials; Applied Ink Solutions; TEKRA; and Creative Materials Inc.; among others

As of September 2018, DuPont Electronics & Imaging introduced its second generation of In-Mold Electronic (IME) materials with key advancements in its electrically conductive adhesive, protection encapsulant and crossover dielectric

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Tons). The report segments the global conductive inks market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Market Scope

By Type

Carbon/Graphene Inks

Copper-Based Conductive Inks

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Flakes

Others

Silver-Based Conductive Inks

Silver Nanoparticles

Silver Flakes

Silver Nanowire

Conductive Polymers

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Inks

Dielectric Ink

Others

By Application

Membrane Switches

Radio-Frequency Indentification (RFID)

Photovoltaics (PV)

Automotive

Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

Thermal Heating

Bio-Sensors

Displays

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Brazil

Chile

Rest of Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

