Rising Disease Awareness and Aging Population Propel Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market to $6.1 Billion in 2022

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET

The "Ischemic Heart Disease Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) drugs market has achieved substantial growth, reaching US$ 6.1 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that the market will continue to expand, with an anticipated value of US$ 7.9 billion by 2028.

This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. IHD drugs are vital in treating and managing this condition, also known as coronary heart disease, which affects the heart's oxygen and blood supply.

Understanding the Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market:

Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), commonly referred to as coronary heart disease, is a condition characterized by damage to the heart muscle due to reduced oxygen and blood supply. It results from molecular changes in blood vessels or the sudden closure and narrowing of coronary arteries caused by atheroma. IHD is typically associated with chronic chest pain and discomfort, and if left untreated, it can be fatal.

IHD drugs play a crucial role in managing this condition, with various medications prescribed depending on the severity of the case. These drugs include cholesterol-modifying medications, aspirin to reduce blood clotting, beta-blockers to lower heart rate and blood pressure, calcium channel blockers, ranolazine, and antithrombotic agents.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several trends and drivers are fueling the growth of the global IHD drugs market:

  1. Interventional Medical Procedures: Growing public interest in interventional medical procedures and the extensive use of anti-anginal medications to ensure recovery and prevent relapse are driving market growth.
  2. Awareness and Prevention: Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of scheduled drug administration is influencing demand for IHD drugs.
  3. Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and physical inactivity, are contributing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
  4. Aging Population: The expanding global population of older adults, who are more susceptible to heart ailments, is boosting demand for IHD drugs.

Market Segmentation:

The global IHD drugs market is segmented based on disease class and drug class:

Disease Class:

  • Angina Pectoris
  • Myocardial Infarction

Drug Class:

  • Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs
  • Calcium Channel Blockers
  • Beta-Blockers
  • ACE Inhibitors
  • ARBs (Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers)
  • Vasodilators
  • Antithrombotic Agents

Regional Breakdown:

The market is analyzed regionally, covering North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Addressed:

  1. How has the global IHD drugs market performed, and what are its growth prospects?
  2. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
  3. How do these factors impact the market's growth?
  4. What are the key regional markets and countries?
  5. Which disease and drug classes are the most attractive segments?
  6. What is the competitive landscape, and who are the key players in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$7.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7hy6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Laura Wood
Senior Manager
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Wegener's Granulomatosis Treatment Market on the Rise: Increased Awareness and Advancements Drive Projected 5.9% CAGR Growth by 2031

Bronopol's Biocidal Effectiveness Boosts Demand Across Industries, Catapulting the Market to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.