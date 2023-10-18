Rising Disposable Income and Parental Concerns Drive Growth in the Global Juvenile Products Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juvenile Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global juvenile products market has witnessed significant growth, reaching US$ 22.0 billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion, with an anticipated value of US$ 33.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the period 2023-2028.

Juvenile products are childcare items primarily designed for infants, toddlers, or children under the age of 12 years. These products encompass a range of items such as strollers and prams, car seats, cribs and cots, infant carriers, toddler beds, highchairs, and play yards. They provide safety, comfort, and convenience to both children and parents and find applications in maternity and childcare stores, pediatric health centers, households, and other childcare-related facilities.

Market Trends:

The growth of the global juvenile products market is driven by several factors, including rising disposable income levels, the emergence of e-commerce platforms, an increasing number of working women, growing parental concerns for child safety, and the implementation of regulatory policies related to child protection. Higher disposable incomes and an empowered working population have led parents to spend more on childcare products, bolstering the market. Increased global literacy rates, rising consumer awareness, and parental concerns for child development have further fueled the demand for juvenile products.

Moreover, the proliferation of smart devices and high internet connectivity, along with the availability of juvenile products on e-commerce platforms, has boosted market growth. Favorable regulatory policies and government initiatives for child development and safety have also contributed to increased demand.

For example, the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) in the United States enforces safety standards for childcare products. Government policies in various developing countries mandating the use of child safety car seats have further stimulated product demand. Adoption of advanced manufacturing processes has improved product durability and quality. The use of eco-friendly materials and consumer preference for premium products for toddlers and infants will continue to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report analyzes key trends in each sub-segment of the global juvenile products market and provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on product type, distribution channel, and age group.

Product Type:

Strollers and Prams

Car Seats

Cribs and Cots

Others

Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Age Group:

0-1 Year

2-4 Year

5-7 Year

> 8 Year

Regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The industry's competitive landscape has been examined, featuring key players such as Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Britax, Chicco, Stokke, BeSafe, Emmaljunga, Peg Perego, Combi Corporation, Bugaboo International B.V., RECARO Kids s.r.l., among others.

