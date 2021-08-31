Rising Disposable Income Creating Opportunities for Innovative Beauty Devices Alleviating Skin Conditions: Persistence Market Research

Furthermore, sellers are forming legally binding alliances with well-known and local salon brands in order to facilitate item deals. Individual electric face cleaning agents are expected to grow in demand at the fastest due to increase in the use of at-home beauty products. Advantages such as convenience and cost effectiveness are predicted to increase interest in these items for personal usage.

Electric facial cleansing brush manufacturers are always spending on R&D in order to come up with new features. One of the factors likely to enhance market expansion is increased usage of dual motion technology in electric facial washing brushes that soften the face.

In 2018, Japanese cosmetic firm Refa released its new Refa Clear face cleansing equipment in Singapore , which is touted to be the first of its kind and is equipped with 3D Sonic Ion technology.

face cleansing equipment in , which is touted to be the first of its kind and is equipped with 3D Sonic Ion technology. FOREO, a Swedish skincare brand, debuted the LUNA 2 facial device in 2019, saying that the brightly colored cleansing and toning device will remove pollutants and fine wrinkles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is considerably fragmented with a large number of players. Key manufacturers of electric facial cleansing brushes are involved in marking their presence through collaborative partnerships with leading global players.

Persistence Market Research identifies Europe as the largest market for electric facial cleansing brushes, with a share of 23.5% in 2031, followed by North America. East Asia has a pivotal role in this industry, especially China, because of its significant geriatric population.

Rotating electric facial cleansing brushes is the most popular category, with demand on the rise. However, over the projected period, sonic electric face cleansing brushes are expected to gain higher sales increase.

Mass brands account for a large share as compared to the rest of the end-use segments, primarily within the skin care category.

Sales of electric facial cleansing brushes across China are slated to expand, in value, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2031.

"Rising health awareness and increasing skin diseases are factors that will emphatically impact industry growth," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the electric facial cleansing brush market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include L'Oreal, Philips, Clinique Laboratories, Conair Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Amore Pacific Corp, Pixnor, Guthy-Renker, Olay, and Foreo.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the electric facial cleansing brush market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of by brush type, technology, price range, application, and distribution channel, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

