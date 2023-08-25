Rising Disposable Incomes Fuel Global Frozen Potato Market Growth to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Potato Market By Product (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Topped/Stuffed, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frozen potato market, valued at $60.30 Billion in 2021, is primed to expand to $92.70 Billion by 2031, boasting a steady CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2031.

China's surging purchasing power is propelling an expansive boom in the Chinese market, fueling a surge in fast-food eateries and coffee shops offering a diverse array of frozen potato delights in developing nations. Major players in the fast-food and hotel sectors have strategically invested to expand their presence in the Asia-Pacific and other burgeoning regions.

Latin American markets, such as Brazil and Argentina, are also witnessing rapid expansion due to heightened spending on premium food products. A crescendo of fast-food restaurants, augmented food processing capacities, growing disposable incomes, urbanization, and eased import/export taxes on frozen potatoes are collectively fuelling the global demand for these products.

However, in developed economies, growing health concerns have reshaped consumer preferences, shifting the focus towards healthier alternatives. With increasing cases of childhood obesity, the allure of fresh, non-vegetarian options has grown stronger, challenging the growth of frozen potato products. The evolving demand for healthier foods like low-cholesterol desserts, organic high-fiber breads, and fresh fruits and vegetables is anticipated to curtail the market for frozen foods, including potato products.

With an upswing in global per capita income, especially in emerging economies, the demand for food, particularly from restaurants, is witnessing a pronounced surge. Forecasts suggest that the per capita income growth in the coming decade will outpace that of developed countries, notably impacting the frozen potato industry's growth.

The surge in disposable incomes, especially in developing economies, is expected to be a pivotal driver of market growth. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs), often offering frozen potato products, serve as budget-friendly options for individuals seeking convenient away-from-home dining.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in the number of quick-service restaurants

High disposable income of people

Restraints:

Lack of storage and transport facility

High cost associated with frozen potato products

Opportunities:

Growth in demand in emerging economies

The rapid growth of the retail sector

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics to identify prevailing opportunities.

Insight into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, bolstered by Porter's five forces analysis.

In-depth segmentation analysis to pinpoint market opportunities.

Mapping of major countries' revenue contributions in each region.

Enhanced understanding of market player positions for benchmarking.

Key Market Segments:

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Full Service Restaurants



Quick Service Restaurants



Others

By Product Type:

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shapes

Mashed

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Battered/Cooked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

Agristo NV (Agristo)

Bart's Potato Company

J.R. Simplot Company

McCain Foods Limited

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard N.V.

Cosun

Himalya International Limited

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG. (Agrarfrost)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

