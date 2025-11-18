Rising Entries Elevate Competition at the Brazos Bash

www.bosqueranchheadquarters.com

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazos Bash welcomed a wave of new competitors this year, highlighting its continued influence and the community's enthusiasm. With 2,186 entries and a payout of $1.9 million over fifteen days, the Brazos Bash continues to solidify its status as a premier event for the Cutting Horse community.

Sponsors included Bennett Fine Jewelry & Sculpture, Joe R. Jones Construction, Silverado Ranch and Paramount +.

James Payne on Summer Time Fun, owned by Ty Moore, 7 & Up Open Champion

The Run For A Million Cutting Horse Challenge Qualifier was held at the event again this year, with competitors headed to Las Vegas in 2026, while the conclusion of the Circuit Finals made its debut. These key competitions added anticipation and intensity, further elevating the excitement throughout the event — which also featured an electric performance by Whiskey Myers.

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, says, "With the support of our sponsors, the Brazos Bash continues to grow and extend its reach. We look forward to this event each year and are grateful to all who help make it a standout event."

Bosque Ranch is expanding its event lineup in 2026 with the introduction of The Winter Bash, a new annual event that offers cutting horse competitors additional opportunities to show during the year. This exciting addition aims to complement the Brazos Bash and continue Bosque Ranch's commitment to elevating the sport of cutting.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, Bosque Ranch Live, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

