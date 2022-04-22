Rising Exchange Fairdesk Plans a New Airdrop Round, Announces Fairdesk Token (FDT) Trading Pairs Early June 2022

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairdesk is going to organize a new airdrop round with a total supply of 10,000 FDT. Other than that, multiple pathways of FDT rewards are open to the public and FDT trading pairs will be available the following month.

Fairdesk is a Singapore-based crypto trading platform founded by a professional team from Binance and Morgan Stanley. The team's superior technical skills and operations have gained trust from global partners， marketing, and capital groups.

Currently, crypto futures markets have system vulnerabilities that cause safety issues and hold the space back. Fairdesk builds on its strength to create a globally integrated trading platform offering safe, reliable, and professional services for global investors and boost the blockchain industry's growth.

FDT, the Token with Strong Utility

FDT is issued on BNB Chain and serves as the backbone of the Fairdesk ecosystem:

FDT trading pairs will be available on Fairdesk in June 2022 . All fees earned by Fairdesk are used for FDT buyback until half of FDT is burned. FDT to Bonus transfers are available at 1 FDT = 1.5 USDT rate. FDT enables up to 50% withdrawal fee discounts.

Rewards:

FDT Airdrop

Join the airdrop to share 10,000 FDT (approximately 10,000 USDT). Rewards will be distributed in June. Starting date and time will be disclosed on Twitter and the official telegram channel. Referral rewards

Top 200 referrers will get FDT rewards based on the number of referrals. The top referrer can win 50 FDT(≈$50). The total reward pool for selected referrers is 2,000 FDT. Trade Mining Boost

Fairdesk adopts the Trade Mining model and distributes FDT among traders. Traders of any pairs with a trading volume > 10,000 USDT share the weekly FDT reward pool. Participants have a chance to boost rewards up to 200%. Trading Competition

Share screenshots of the trading Profit and Loss. Top traders by the number of trades get 50 FDT (worth 50 USDT) and all the participants are rewarded with FDT. FDT Savings

FDT holders can also put FDT into Fairdesk Savings to earn 30% APY. An easy and simple way to earn extra crypto.

Website: https://www.fairdesk.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairdeskGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/fairdesk_official

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fairdesk