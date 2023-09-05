Rising Fabric Demand Drives Adoption of Advanced Lubricants in the Knitting Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knitting Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The knitting industry, a vital player in textile manufacturing, is observing an uptick in the adoption of high-performance specialty lubricants to enhance the efficiency and performance of knitting machines. As the demand for fabrics grows across apparel, home furnishings, and industrial applications, the necessity for reliable and durable knitting machines becomes paramount.

Importance of Lubrication:

Knitting machines, whether semi or fully automated, face high stress, constant load changes, vibrations, and diverse operating conditions. To ensure extended lifespan and optimal performance of stitch-forming elements, proper lubrication stands as a critical factor. Knitting oils, formulated with ultra-refined base oils and performance additives, offer elevated lubricity and low friction coefficients between key components like sinkers and needles.

Advantages of Knitting Oils:

These specially crafted oils yield numerous advantages:

Scourability: Non-staining and easily water-washable, they prevent carbonaceous deposits and stains. This is particularly crucial for fabrics like cotton/elastane plated ones that require pre-dye heat setting. High-Temperature Stability: They exhibit reduced evaporation rates at elevated temperatures, leading to sustained performance over longer durations. Wear Reduction: By minimizing wear and tear on needles and moving parts, they enhance overall machine reliability. Compatibility: These oils seamlessly interact with plastic parts and rubber seals within lubrication and electronic systems, ensuring smooth integration. Environmental Safety: In comparison to petroleum-based oils, they are environmentally safer, contributing to sustainable practices.

History of Knitting Machines:

The Industrial Revolution marked a shift from manual to mechanized factories, introducing knitting machines that enabled mass production of fabrics. In the modern era, circular knitting machines, flat beds, and weaving machines process vast quantities of knitted material daily, significantly impacting the textile industry.

Fashion and Technology:

Fashion industry trends, driven by technologies such as AI, 3D printing, IoT, and mobile commerce, are reshaping the fashion experience. With the global population continuously growing, the textile demand is projected to rise, with the global apparel market anticipated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2030.

Opportunities in Asia Pacific:

As demographic shifts and burgeoning consumer markets shape the landscape, Asia Pacific witnesses a surge in textile and knitting product demand. Luxury brands are tapping into this market, and investments in the textile sector are on the upswing, creating opportunities for knitting oil manufacturers in the region.

Leading Knitting Oil Companies:

Prominent players in the knitting oil market include Bechemindia, Behran Oil Co., HPCL, Eastern Petroleum Private Limited, Extro Lubricants, GOC Petrochemicals Private Limited, KLUBER LUBRICATION INDIA Pvt. Ltd., LUBCON, Lubrogamma Srl, LUBSTAR LUBRICANTS PVT. LTD., Millers Oils, Molylub, Nye Lubricants, Inc., Optimo Lubricants, Total Lubrifiants, Vickers Oils, Witmans Industries Private Limited, and Zeller+Gmelin.

HPCL's Contribution:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) offers HP SEWING OIL and TEXOL L OILS, refined, high viscosity index, colorless oils that provide excellent lubrication, catering to the specific needs of the knitting industry.

With the escalating demand for quality fabrics and advancing knitting machine technology, specialty lubricants emerge as a vital component, ensuring seamless operation and heightened productivity in the knitting industry.

