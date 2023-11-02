Rising Fashion Consciousness and Affordability Drive Growth in the Global Costume Jewelry Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Costume Jewelry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global costume jewelry market has displayed its sparkle, achieving a significant market size of US$ 33.1 billion in 2022. Market experts predict a continued shine, with expectations of the market reaching US$ 49.3 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth represents a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Costume Jewelry

Costume jewelry, often referred to as fashion jewelry, encompasses fashion accessories and decorative items crafted using a range of economical materials. These materials include beads, non-precious metals, synthetic stones, plastic, terracotta, glass, pearls, and semi-precious metals such as silver, aluminum, and brass.

Costume jewelry is known for its diverse and stylish designs, serving as a means of personal adornment and complementing current fashion trends or specific outfits. This type of jewelry adds aesthetics, enhances beauty, and provides versatility cost-effectively, including earrings, anklets, finger and nose rings, bangles, and necklaces, among other pieces.

Market Trends

Evolving fashion trends driven by rising incomes and heightened awareness of personal appearance are positively influencing the market. Additionally, a growing working population is fueling the demand for affordable accessories like costume jewelry, further driving market growth.

Manufacturers are exploring various semi-precious stones, beads, and metals to create a wide variety of costume jewelry that caters to diverse fashion needs at affordable prices, contributing to market expansion. The introduction of customized costume jewelry, which can be engraved with specific quotes, names, designs, and colors for uniqueness and emotional connection, is another factor boosting the market. Aggressive promotional activities, including celebrity endorsements and various discount offers, are also making a positive impact.

Other contributing factors include increased purchasing power, greater internet penetration, easy product availability through e-commerce platforms, innovations in jewelry packaging styles, and a rising demand for men's costume jewelry.

Key Market Segmentation

The publisher provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within sub-segments of the global costume jewelry market. Market forecasts are available at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product type, gender, and distribution channel:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Rings
  • Necklaces and Chains
  • Earrings
  • Cufflinks and Studs
  • Bracelets
  • Others

Breakup by Gender:

  • Female
  • Male

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, featuring key players such as Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co), Buckley London, Chanel, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, David Yurman Enterprises LLC, Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Capri Holdings Limited), Giorgio Armani S.p.A., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, H.Stern Jewelers, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pandora A/S, Prada S.p.A., Stuller Inc., and Yanbal.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • Global performance of the costume jewelry market to date and future projections.
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the global costume jewelry market.
  • Key regional markets and their dynamics.
  • Market breakdown based on product type, gender, and distribution channel.
  • Key driving factors and challenges in the industry.
  • Competitive landscape and key players in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$33.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$49.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvar3w

News Releases in Similar Topics

