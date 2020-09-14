Rising Focus of Major Populace to Lead Healthy Lifestyle Spurs Demand for Low-Calorie Food Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-calorie food is gaining popularity among major people from all across the world. Key reason attributed to this popularity is the high amount of plant-based nutrition such as vitamin A, B, and C, protein, dietary fiber, and minerals in these food products.

Health professionals around the world suggest that an individual should consume low-calorie food with minimum two cups of vegetables. This factor is working as a big positive for the expansion of the global low-calorie food market.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global low-calorie food market will grow at rapid pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth will be on the back of rising focus of major population from all across the world to strengthen their immunity system and avoid COVID-19 infection.

Key Findings of Low-calorie Food Market Report

The global low-calorie food market is all set to gather attractive amount in the form of revenues during the forecast period 2020 to 2030.

The market was valued at more than US$ 10 Bn in 2019.

Bn in 2019. On regional front, Europe and North America presently dominate the global low-calorie food market.

and presently dominate the global low-calorie food market. Asia Pacific low-calorie food market is projected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming period.

Low-calorie Food Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Major worldwide population today is conscious about their health and there is remarkable growth in awareness about the importance of balanced nutrition to lead a healthy life. As a result, they are growing focus on healthy eating habits. This factor is generating prominent sales opportunities in the global low-calorie food market.

Low-calorie food is known for offering a wide range of health advantages. Thus, this food is widely used by people looking to achieve healthy weight loss. At the same time, low-calorie food is also known for keeping the stress levels under control.

Major populace living with diabetes is recommended to consume low-calorie diet. Key reason supporting this recommendation is presence of less amount of sugar in low-calorie food. As a result, the global low-calorie market is experiencing upward graph of sales.

Increased acceptance of trending diet plans such as keto or paleo diet is one of the factors stimulating consumption of low-calorie food products.

Increased demand for minimally processed food, functional snacks, and low-calorie diet is stimulating the low-calorie food market growth.

Major populace today is growing efforts to strengthen their immune system to avoid the COVID-19 infection. Owing to this trend, there is remarkable rise the consumption of low-calorie food products.

In recent years, there is remarkable growth in people adopting plant-based diet. Key reason behind this shift is growing concerns related to meat consumption and their health maladies. This factor is working as a big positive for the growth of the low-calorie food market.

Low-calorie Food Market: Competitive Assessment

Major companies working in the global low-calorie food market are growing efforts to fulfill the changing preferences of end users. As a result, they are concentrating on manufacturing innovative products.

Several players in the global low-calorie food market are focused on launching gluten-free and plant-based products. Thus, increased number of product launches is suggestive of the rapid expansion of the global low-calorie food market in the years ahead.

Some of the key players in the global low-calorie food market are PepsiCo, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Group Danone, and Nestle SA.

The Low-calorie Food Market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Application

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Table Top

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Snack Products Market - The global snack products market will continue exhibiting growth, albeit at a stunted pace. According to a latest study by Transparency Market Research, the market will witness the impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Amid extended lockdown and pandemic crisis, consumers are likelier to stockpile on staple and essential food items. While certain sections within the food industry may witness surge, presently companies operating in comfort food sector are facing low consumption of their items due to disruptions in supply chain.

Food Safety Testing Market - With the ease of business relations between intercontinental countries, the food sector has been flourishing, and increase in import and export activities has been observed. Globalization of the food sector and food supply chain has been resulting in increased food safety testing practices. European and North American countries are prominent importers of raw materials for food production. Since the regulations of these countries are stringent, exporters from other regions are obliged to test their food products in order to be able to export them. This increase in import/export activities are driving the growth of the food safety testing market.

Feed Acid Market - The global feed acid market is forecast to witness healthy growth, thanks to rising consumption of meat and dairy products around the world. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the market will demonstrate over 6% year-on-year growth rate, reaching nearly US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2020. Besides rising meat and dairy food consumption, elevated interest towards livestock and poultry health to offer better quality products will augur well for the market. According to TMR, the global feed acid market is rendered fragmented due to the presence of a large number of small and large companies.

Kosher Salt Market - The kosher salt market is expected to sail afloat on the back of increasing health awareness among consumers and change in their behavior pattern. As a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have gotten into the habit of stockpiling on essential commodities. Salt, being an essential kitchen item, thus witnessed elevated demand amidst the ongoing scenario.

