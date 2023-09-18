Rising Healthcare Expenditures Propel Ulcerative Colitis Market - Expected to Surpass $8.86 Billion by 2027

The "Ulcerative Colitis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ulcerative colitis market is set to experience robust expansion, with a projected growth from $6.35 billion in 2022 to $6.84 billion in 2023, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $8.86 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major industry players contributing to this growth include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and many others.

Reasons to Invest:

Global Insight: Gain comprehensive market insights covering 50+ geographies. Post-COVID Resilience: Understand the market's response to the impact of the coronavirus as the situation evolves. Geo-Political Considerations: Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's effects on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and its indirect impact on the market. Inflation Impact: Measure how high global inflation rates are influencing market growth. Data-Driven Strategy: Create effective regional and country strategies based on precise data and analysis. Investment Opportunities: Identify high-growth market segments for strategic investments. Competitive Advantage: Outperform competitors with reliable forecast data and key market trends. Customer Insights: Understand your target audience based on the latest market shares. Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark your performance against key competitors. Support Your Presentations: Access high-quality data and analysis to enhance your internal and external presentations.

About Ulcerative Colitis:

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease categorized as an autoimmune disorder. It involves the immune system's attack on the large intestine's healthy tissue, leading to inflammation on the superficial layer of the large intestine. Common symptoms include diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal cramping, anemia, and blood or pus in bowel movements.

Market Insights:

The primary drug categories for ulcerative colitis treatment are anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-TNF biologics, immunosuppressants, calcineurin inhibitors, and others. Anti-inflammatory drugs reduce inflammation in the body and are prescribed for various disease types, including ulcerative proctitis, proctosigmoiditis, left-sided colitis, pancolitis, and fulminant colitis. They come in biologic and small molecule forms, available for oral or injectable administration and serve diverse end-users, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are gaining momentum in the ulcerative colitis market. Companies are adopting innovative technologies to maintain their market positions. For example, Clario ERT Inc., GI Reviewers LLC, and RSIP Vision introduced an AI-based rating system in March 2023. This system enhances efficiency and consistency in scoring inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis, ultimately reducing clinical trial costs.

Recent Acquisition:

In March 2022, Pfizer Inc. acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. for approximately $6.7 billion, expanding its inflammation and immunology pipeline. This strategic move aims to improve treatment options for immuno-inflammatory disorders like ulcerative colitis.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the ulcerative colitis market in 2022. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Country-Specific Data:

The report delves into specific countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure:

Rising healthcare expenditures are expected to drive market growth. Increased healthcare spending enhances access to medical care and therapies, benefiting ulcerative colitis patients. For instance, the 2021-2030 National Health Expenditure (NHE) report projects a 5.1% annual increase in national health spending, reaching approximately $6.8 trillion by 2030, which will boost the ulcerative colitis market.

