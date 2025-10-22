Rising Home Listings Signal Increased Opportunities for Homebuyers

LEMOYNE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania housing market experienced the largest number of home listings since 2022.

In September, there were more than 43,000 homes on the market, up 7% from the same time last year, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. Listings also swelled in September from 41,500 in August 2025.

The median home price continued to hold steady at $299,900 in September, up 3.4% compared to September 2024. However, the median price declined 6% compared to the previous month.

"Listings, sales and prices have all increased compared to this time last year," said Bill Lublin, PAR president and CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold in the Philadelphia region. "The rise in new listings has helped create a more balanced market, while steady demand has supported higher sales and prices. Overall, these trends point to continued stability in housing activity year over year."

Home sales escalated nearly 10% year over year in September, with 10,696 sales. Sales dipped slightly from 11,470 in August.

"Today's housing market is more complex than ever," Lublin added. "With changing inventory levels, fluctuating interest rates and varying local conditions, it's essential for buyers and sellers to have a knowledgeable Realtor® guiding them through the process. Realtors® provide expertise, negotiation skills and market insight that help consumers make informed decisions and achieve the best possible outcomes in any market environment."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)