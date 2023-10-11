Rising Hygiene Awareness Post-COVID-19 Drives Demand for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals, With a CAGR of 5.62%

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach a staggering $80.51 billion by 2028, a significant increase from $58 billion in 2022. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust CAGR of 5.62% from 2022 to 2028.

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Increasing Hygiene Awareness: The post-COVID-19 era has heightened demand for hygiene solutions, driven by rising patient footfall and a renewed emphasis on maintaining hygiene. Developed nations, in particular, have adopted robust policies to promote healthy lifestyles and hygiene practices. This trend creates a conducive market environment for hand hygiene products, especially in healthcare settings.
  • Rise in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs): Healthcare facilities globally are emphasizing adherence to hygiene recommendations to prevent HAIs. The use of invasive devices and medical procedures has increased the risk of HAIs, making hand hygiene products crucial for healthcare providers to reduce infections and associated costs.

Industry Restraints

  • Stringent Government & Environmental Regulations: Cleaning employees across various industries are exposed to hazards such as harmful chemicals and injury risks. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing guidelines and standards to mitigate these risks and ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

Insights by Product

The general-purpose cleaners segment is expected to dominate the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. These cleaners are formulated to tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks, from removing dirt and stains to handling scuff marks, limescale, grease, and adhesives. They find extensive use in commercial, industrial, and institutional settings, including schools, offices, hotels, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.

Insights by Raw Materials

Surfactants are projected to be the largest segment in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market by raw materials. Surfactants play a key role in cleaning products by reducing water surface tension, making it easier to remove grease and oil from various surfaces. They are integral components of detergents and cleaning agents.

Insights by End-User

The commercial end-user segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Cleaning chemicals are indispensable in the commercial sector, where they are used for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Factors driving growth in this segment include the construction of commercial spaces, urbanization, and industrial development, along with an increased awareness of hygiene.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, accounting for over 32% of revenue in 2022. The region's strong presence is attributed to its widespread usage of cleaning products in healthcare facilities, restaurants, institutions, and hotels. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. are also contributing to market growth. APAC follows North America, led by China, Japan, and India, where governments are actively promoting disease awareness and prevention.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is highly competitive, with a mix of international and regional players. Key market players include:

  • Procter & Gamble
  • BASF
  • 3M
  • Henkel
  • Dow
  • Betco
  • Ecolab
  • Diversey
  • AkzoNobel
  • Clariant
  • Solvay
  • The Clorox Company
  • Croda International
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Stepan Company
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Westlake
  • Sasol
  • GOJO Industries
  • BODE Chemie
  • Cantel Medical
  • CarrollCLEAN
  • Chattem Chemicals
  • Christeyns
  • Cleenol
  • CleanWell
  • Kutol
  • Nice-Pak
  • Pal International

The dynamic technological environment and increasing hygiene demands are driving innovation, which poses challenges for vendors.

Key Questions Answered

  • How large is the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?
  • What is the growth rate of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?
  • What are the emerging trends in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?
  • Which region dominates the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?
  • Who are the key players in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Surge in adoption of green cleaning products.
  • Rise in hygiene awareness.
  • Stringent manufacturing regulations.

Market Growth Enablers

  • High focus on cleanliness in the hospitality industry.
  • Rise in prevalence of healthcare-associated infections.
  • Surge in demand for bio-based products.
  • Growth of e-commerce platforms.

Market Restraints

  • Development of alternative technologies.
  • Effects of industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals on human health.
  • Stringent government & environmental regulations.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf6d8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

UV-C LED Market Achieves Impressive 44.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Driven by Demand for Efficient Disinfection Solutions

UV-C LED Market Achieves Impressive 44.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Driven by Demand for Efficient Disinfection Solutions

The "Global UV-C LED Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global UV-C LED market is ...
Laboratory Equipment Services Market Achieves Impressive 11.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Fueled by Growing Penetration of Multi-vendor Services

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Achieves Impressive 11.41% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, Fueled by Growing Penetration of Multi-vendor Services

The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.