Rising Hygiene Awareness Post-COVID-19 Drives Demand for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals, With a CAGR of 5.62%

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach a staggering $80.51 billion by 2028, a significant increase from $58 billion in 2022. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust CAGR of 5.62% from 2022 to 2028.
Market Trends & Drivers
- Increasing Hygiene Awareness: The post-COVID-19 era has heightened demand for hygiene solutions, driven by rising patient footfall and a renewed emphasis on maintaining hygiene. Developed nations, in particular, have adopted robust policies to promote healthy lifestyles and hygiene practices. This trend creates a conducive market environment for hand hygiene products, especially in healthcare settings.
- Rise in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs): Healthcare facilities globally are emphasizing adherence to hygiene recommendations to prevent HAIs. The use of invasive devices and medical procedures has increased the risk of HAIs, making hand hygiene products crucial for healthcare providers to reduce infections and associated costs.
Industry Restraints
- Stringent Government & Environmental Regulations: Cleaning employees across various industries are exposed to hazards such as harmful chemicals and injury risks. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing guidelines and standards to mitigate these risks and ensure a safe and healthy work environment.
Insights by Product
The general-purpose cleaners segment is expected to dominate the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. These cleaners are formulated to tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks, from removing dirt and stains to handling scuff marks, limescale, grease, and adhesives. They find extensive use in commercial, industrial, and institutional settings, including schools, offices, hotels, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities.
Insights by Raw Materials
Surfactants are projected to be the largest segment in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market by raw materials. Surfactants play a key role in cleaning products by reducing water surface tension, making it easier to remove grease and oil from various surfaces. They are integral components of detergents and cleaning agents.
Insights by End-User
The commercial end-user segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Cleaning chemicals are indispensable in the commercial sector, where they are used for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Factors driving growth in this segment include the construction of commercial spaces, urbanization, and industrial development, along with an increased awareness of hygiene.
Geographical Analysis
North America leads the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, accounting for over 32% of revenue in 2022. The region's strong presence is attributed to its widespread usage of cleaning products in healthcare facilities, restaurants, institutions, and hotels. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. are also contributing to market growth. APAC follows North America, led by China, Japan, and India, where governments are actively promoting disease awareness and prevention.
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is highly competitive, with a mix of international and regional players.
- Procter & Gamble
- BASF
- 3M
- Henkel
- Dow
- Betco
- Ecolab
- Diversey
- AkzoNobel
- Clariant
- Solvay
- The Clorox Company
- Croda International
- Kimberly-Clark
- Stepan Company
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Albemarle Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Westlake
- Sasol
- GOJO Industries
- BODE Chemie
- Cantel Medical
- CarrollCLEAN
- Chattem Chemicals
- Christeyns
- Cleenol
- CleanWell
- Kutol
- Nice-Pak
- Pal International
The dynamic technological environment and increasing hygiene demands are driving innovation, which poses challenges for vendors.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Surge in adoption of green cleaning products.
- Rise in hygiene awareness.
- Stringent manufacturing regulations.
Market Growth Enablers
- High focus on cleanliness in the hospitality industry.
- Rise in prevalence of healthcare-associated infections.
- Surge in demand for bio-based products.
- Growth of e-commerce platforms.
Market Restraints
- Development of alternative technologies.
- Effects of industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals on human health.
- Stringent government & environmental regulations.
