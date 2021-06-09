Rising Incidence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome among Women Drives the U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market Demand: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. digital ovulation test kit market grew at about 4% CAGR until 2020, according to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The U.S. digital ovulation test kit market is expected to reach US$ 95.1 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% for 2021 - 2031.

The demand for digital ovulation test kits will accelerate in response to the increase in working women population and rising need of self-sustained digital ovulation test kits.

As per data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6% of married women in the U.S. aged 15-44 years were unable to conceive in 2019.

The report also states that approximately 12% of 15-44 years aged women face difficulty in conceiving or carrying a pregnancy even after trying for one year.

Rising necessity for cost-efficient and accurate digital ovulation test kits in the market for fertility monitoring will increase the demand for digital ovulation kits in the U.S.

Key manufacturers are focusing on initiating various awareness campaigns and online education programs to spread awareness regarding PCOS and PCOD in women. The collaboration between government and healthcare organization to improve fertility rates across the nation will elevate the market demand.

Digital ovulation test kits assist users to keep an eye on fertility disorders. The rapid adoption of digital strip readers for ovulation tests creates an ideal environment for market growth.

Line indicator ovulation test kits have become outdated as women find it difficult to interpret test results. Digital ovulation test kits provide direct results in the form of digital display. The new models can connect to your smartphone and deliver the results.

As per a study conducted by Clearblue regarding feasibility, it became evident that the use of digital devices has reduced the chances of errors and misinterpretation by around 70%. High accuracy and ease of use will fuel the market demand in upcoming years.

"Extensive research and development in the field of ovulation test kits led to invention of digital ovulation testing kits with smartphone connectivity to track the fertility hormones. Focus on innovation will drive the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market during the forecast period," says a FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

Branded digital ovulation test kits are dominating the U.S. market, accounting for about 85% of total market share in 2021. Extensive marketing using online portals like Amazon and EBay will fuel the market demand.

Private label test kits are gaining significant grounds and are expected to experience significant growth during forecast period. The private label kits are promoted in high profile meetings and medical conferences leading to increased market sales.

High availability of digital ovulation test kits in pharmacies and hospitals assisted the institutional sales segment to generate significant market revenue. Institutional sales generate more than 54% of total maximum revenue generation in U.S.

Digital ovulation test kits market has observed a slight dip in demand owing to its high prices. With regional market players developing cheaper kits, a healthy demand is expected throughout the assessment period.

Invention of new products alternative to digital ovulation test kits and increasing cases of product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to the study by Future Market Insights, the main area of focus among all market players is rapid product development and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

The market players are working towards increasing consumer awareness to gain a competitive edge in this consolidated market.

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited developed a smartphone-connected device named "Inito Fertility Monitor" and launched it in November 2020. The device is effective to identify up to 6 fertile days to measure estrogen and luteinizing fertility hormones.

To enhance commercialization, leading market players are employing collaborative promotion and marketing strategies to increase their visibility in this cut throat environment. Such strategies will heighten the popularity of digital ovulation test kits in the market.

Wal-Mart and Amazon have partnered with leading manufacturers such as Church & Dwight Co. Ltd. The aim is to use e-commerce portals to bolster overall brand image and promote digital ovulation test kits.

Some of the leading companies operating in the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market are:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

Sugentech, Inc.

iXensor Co. Ltd

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

Bio-AMD

More Insights on the Global U.S. digital ovulation test kits Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product:

Branded Test Kits

Private Label Test Kits

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Gynaecology Clinics

IVF Clinics

Maternity Care Centers

Retail Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Sales

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global U.S. digital ovulation test kits market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the U.S. digital ovulation test kits sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of U.S. digital ovulation test kits market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on U.S. digital ovulation test kits market?

