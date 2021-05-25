Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries, Accidents during Every day functioning among the Elderly Underscores Growth in Adhesive Bandages Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesive bandages are thin textile strips that can stick to the skin of an individual. These bandages are widely used in order to offer protection to medium or small-sized wounds and scabs. The application of adhesive bandages helps in keeping the wounded site away from the bacteria, damage, dirt, or any type of friction. Thus, the bandages help in prevention of the wounded site from further aggravation due to these things. Moving forward, several adhesive bandages accelerate the healing process, as they comprise antiseptic properties. Owing to all these product benefits, the global adhesive bandages market is expected to expand at prodigious pace in the years to come.

The global adhesive bandages market is likely to show growth at a decent CAGR of about 3.0% to 3.5% during the assessment period of 2018 to 2026, emphasizes a new study by TMR. Further, the report notes that the market was accounted for approximately US $ 2,900 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3,800.0 mn by 2026.

Adhesive Bandages Market: Key Findings

Growth in Older Population and Increased Cases of Injuries Boost Demand for Adhesive Bandages

In general, the older population is more likely to experience various orthopedic injuries and surgeries. Thus, increase in number of older people in all worldwide locations is expected to boost the demand for the adhesive bandages, and thereby helping in the market growth. Besides, notable growth in the number of populace witnessing injuries due to sport activities and other reasons are pushing the demand for adhesive bandages in all worldwide locations.

Asia Pacific : Dominant Market Region

Based on regional aspect, the adhesive bandages market is likely to gain promising growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. This region is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the assessment period 2018–2026. Key factors supporting this estimation include increased older population, increased cases of sports-related injuries, and growing awareness among regional populace pertaining to wound infections. Moving forward, increased cases of domestic injuries will generate remarkable demand avenues in the Asia Pacific adhesive bandages market in the forthcoming years.

Market Enterprises Focus on Launch of New Products

Several players in the global adhesive bandages market are growing focus toward improving the product quality. As a result, they are investing time and money on the new product launch activities. This factor is estimated to help in the swift expansion of the global market.

Adhesive Bandages Market: Growth Boosters

Over the period of past few years, there is extensive growth in the number of people participating in various outdoor activities including recreational activities, sports, and adventure activities. As a result, the number of incidences of injuries among the people of all age groups has increased. This scenario is creating promising sales avenues in the global market for adhesive bandages.

Increased number of road accidents in all worldwide locations is one of the key factors fueling the demand for adhesive bandages. In addition to this, uptick in the cases pertaining to domestic and work-associated injuries will further boost the market demand in the forthcoming years.

The companies working in the global adhesive bandages market are growing focus on improving the efficacy of their products. For instance, the latest medicated bandages are gaining traction owing to their ability to assist in the faster wound healing process.

Adhesive Bandages Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key players from the adhesive bandages market. This list includes following names:

3M

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Essity Aktiebolag(publ).(BSN Medical)

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec, Inc.

DYNAREX Corporation

Detectaplast

Medline Industries, Inc.

