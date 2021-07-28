Rising Incomes to Boost Canned Food Sales to Household, Foodservice Markets

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for canned food is forecast to grow 3.0% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Canned Foods: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Ongoing growth in disposable personal income will support spending on premium canned goods that offer quality and convenience. However, the perception among many consumers that fresh food is healthier than canned food will continue to restrain household demand. Demand in the foodservice market is expected to benefit from the return of consumer behavior to normal and recovery in dining-out activity from pandemic lows.

Demand is projected to increase to $64.4 billion in 2021 following a year of exceptional sales caused by closures of restaurants and other public dining spaces, as well as stockpiling of shelf-stable foods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflationary trends will also support nominal sale figures as canned food producers grapple with supply shortages and higher input costs in 2021, possibly stretching into 2022.

These and other key insights are featured in Canned Foods: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US canned food demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

dressings and sauces

fruits and vegetables

dog and cat food

meat, poultry, and seafood

dairy products

soups and stews

other canned food such as canned baby food, beans, and peanut butter

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Canned food is shelf-stable processed food that is heat treated and packaged in airtight containers such as bottles, cans, and jars. In some categories, food that is traditionally packaged in cans but also available in pouches is also included in the scope of this report. Certain specialty canned items, such as canned desserts, table syrup, and honey, are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of canned food are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Canned-Foods-United-States-FF10012/?progid=91541

