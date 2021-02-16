Rising Interest in Value-Added Electric & Robotic Mowers Boosts Lawn Mower Sales

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among major power lawn and garden equipment types, lawn mowers saw the sharpest increase in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Driven by surging DIY activity among quarantined consumers, sales of lawn mowers shot up 7% in 2020, even as commercial end users decreased capital investments.

In 2021 and beyond, the longer term shift toward hiring professionals to do yard maintenance (i.e., DIFM, or do-it-for-me, landscaping) is expected to resume as lifestyles shift back to pre-pandemic patterns and people have less time to perform these tasks themselves.

Though growth will moderate as the pandemic recedes, looking long term, lawn mower sales will continue to be bolstered by rising interest in trendy, high-value robotic mowers and electric lawn mowers – particularly battery-powered types – as well as ongoing product development making these products more attractive to both consumers and commercial end users.

US Demand for Lawn Mowers to Expand 4.1% Annually Through 2024

Battery-powered mowers are expected to see greater market penetration going forward – with walk behind mowers showing particularly strong gains – due to their increased availability and rising consumer awareness of their performance and benefits. Battery-powered walk behind lawn mowers are now able to meet many of the performance characteristics available in ICE-powered mowers.

While battery-powered riding mowers have yet to make major headway in the market, product developments – such as improved run time and overall power – will help gains. Ongoing development of the market for robotic lawn mowers, which are all powered by batteries, is also expected to spur gains.

Robotic Lawn Mowers Expected to See Double-Digit Growth Through Forecast

Although still in the early stages of adoption in the US, robotic lawn mowers are expected to see robust growth for the foreseeable future. Like battery-powered walk behind mowers, increased availability and knowledge of their function will benefit sales. Additionally, market penetration will be aided by improved mowing capabilities and navigation without a boundary wire, an important feature for homes in the US, which often feature large yards.

Want to Learn More?

Lawn Mowers is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study examines the US market for lawn mowers and includes consumer-grade equipment only. Commercial turf mowers are excluded from the scope of this study, as are unpowered lawn mowers.

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 for manufacturers' shipments, demand, imports, and exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand is also provided in unit terms. Major power sources and markets are also analyzed.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

