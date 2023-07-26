Rising Investment in the Global Military Segment Drives Growth of the Global Tactical Optics Market to Reach $14.01 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tactical Optics Market by Product, Platform, Application, End-Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tactical Optics Market size was estimated at USD 7.42 billion in 2022, USD 8.00 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% to reach USD 14.01 billion by 2030.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Tactical Optics Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tactical Optics Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tactical Optics Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tactical Optics Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tactical Optics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tactical Optics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Tactical Optics Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Tactical Optics Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising investment in the global military segment

Increasing demand for aircraft and tactical armored vehicles

Traction gained by intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities

Restraints

Higher cost of manufacturing tactical optics

Opportunities

Technological advancements in tactical optics

Need for long-range tactical scopes in electro-optic infrared day and thermal cameras

Challenges

Stringent government regulations that govern the use and standards of tactical optics

Companies Mentioned

Aimpoint Inc.

Athlon Optics

ATN Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

BSA Optics

Bushnell Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Hawke

Kongsberg Gruppen AS

L3 Harris Technologies

Leapers, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sig Sauer, Inc.

Thales Group

Vortex Optics

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Tactical Optics Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Binoculars & Monoculars, Electro-Optic/Infrared (EO/IR) Sights, Head-Mounted Displays, Night Vision Goggles, Night Vision Scopes, Rangefinders, Riflescopes, Spotter Scopes, and Thermal Cameras. The Night Vision Goggles is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Platform, the market is studied across Airborne, Ground, and Naval. The Ground is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Border & Coastal Patrolling, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Search & Rescue, and Target Acquisition & Identification. The Border & Coastal Patrolling is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Manned Platform, Soldier, Unmanned Platform, and Weapon Mounted. The Weapon Mounted is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom . The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe , Middle East & Africa .

