Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development Bolstering Production of Heavy Motor Vehicles: Automotive Camshaft Market to Benefit

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camshaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive camshaft market exhibited significant growth in 2022, with a total valuation of US$ 2.8 billion. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projecting a value of US$ 3.6 billion by 2028. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive camshafts are essential components in internal combustion engines that control the intake of fuel and the expulsion of exhaust fumes. Driven by the crankshaft, they play a crucial role in determining engine performance. Camshafts are connected to the engine either directly, via a gear, or through a timing belt. In some engine types, camshafts also drive the distributor and operate fuel injectors in early fuel injection systems.

Leading automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, are increasingly incorporating variable valve timing (VVT) technology in their latest vehicle models. VVT technology enhances engine performance by altering the timing of valve openings and closings during operations. The demand for high-performance vehicles equipped with VVT technology has driven a significant increase in camshaft sales worldwide.

Additionally, stringent automotive standards implemented by regulatory authorities in various countries and the trend of engine downsizing have propelled market growth. Moreover, increased investments in infrastructure development, particularly in developing nations, have led to higher production of heavy motor vehicles. Consequently, the expanding vehicle fleet size is expected to drive demand for automotive camshafts. However, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) powered by electric motors represents a potential challenge to market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive camshaft market, along with forecasts at both the global and regional levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on manufacturing technology, vehicle type, and distribution channel.

Manufacturing Technology:

Cast Camshaft

Forged Steel Camshaft

Assembled Camshaft

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Distribution Channel:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Regional Breakdown:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players such as Mahle GmbH, JD Norman Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Linamar Corporation, Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast, Crane Cams Inc., Aichi Forge USA Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams, Comp Performance Group, Precision Camshafts Ltd., Varroc Group, Camshaft Machine Company, and others.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the global automotive camshaft market, covering macro-level insights and micro-level details of industry performance. It includes analyses of recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more. Entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake or interest in the global automotive camshaft market will find this report invaluable.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the current size of the global automotive camshaft market? What is the projected growth rate of the global automotive camshaft market from 2023 to 2028? What are the primary drivers fueling growth in the global automotive camshaft market? How has COVID-19 impacted the global automotive camshaft market? What is the market breakdown based on manufacturing technology? How is the global automotive camshaft market segmented by vehicle type? What are the distribution channels for automotive camshafts? Which regions are key markets for automotive camshafts? Who are the major players and companies in the global automotive camshaft market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klllcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets