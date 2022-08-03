Rising Investments in Power Transmission Infrastructure to Steer Disc Insulators Market Past US$ 5.31 Billion by 2032

Need for Renewable Resources for Electricity to Power Up the Sales of Disc Insulators by 4.4% through 2032

Fact.MR's latest report presents a thorough analysis of disc insulators market by providing significant details of growth drivers, prevailing trends, market restraints, and emerging opportunities across various regional pockets. Besides this, it provides information about growth opportunities across various segments including material, type, application, and region.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disc insulators market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.45 billion in 2022. Furthermore, with increasing demand for electricity across the world, the overall sales of disc insulators are slated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032.

Disc insulators are disc shaped insulation materials made up of high-grade wet processes like brown-green glazed. These insulators are mostly used in high voltage transmission and distribution lines which are designed for fulfilling the required electro mechanical strength. They provide insulation as well as support to the line conductors in suspension and tension systems.

Rise in production and consumption of electricity due to rapidly growing population, increasing penetration of digitalization, and expansion of industrial sector is expected to boost the growth of disc insulators market during the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing sales of consumer electronics worldwide, rapid shift towards renewable energy resources, and advancements in technology are expected to propel the demand for disc insulators market during the assessment period.

Furthermore, rising government initiatives and investments for developing electricity transmission and distribution sector will create lucrative opportunities for disc insulator manufacturers during the next decade.

Regionally, North America and Europe will collectively account for around 48% share in the global disc insulators market in 2022. Growth in these markets is driven by rising consumption of electricity, expansion of renewable energy sector due to government investments, and heavy presence of leading disc insulator manufacturers.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, porcelain disc insulators segment is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

By application, overhead lines segment is expected to hold a prominent share of the global disc insulators market by 2032.

Disc insulators market in China is expected to reach US$ 646.3 million in 2022.

is expected to reach in 2022. Currently, North America holds the largest share of 24.6% of the global disc insulators market and is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 850.2 million in 2022.

holds the largest share of 24.6% of the global disc insulators market and is likely to surpass a valuation of in 2022. Europe disc insulators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 791.4 million in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of renewable resources to generate electricity along with rising government investments in power transmission infrastructure will continue to push demand.

Technological advancements in disc insulators are likely to create opportunities within the global disc insulation market.

Restraints:

Defects & inefficiency of disc insulators are expected to lower their sales during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading disc insulators manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to create better and advanced disc insulators. Besides this, they are adopting strategies like new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to improve their global presence.

For instance,

In 2020, GIG-IRM Glass Insulators Private Limited manufactured the first toughened glass disc insulators in India .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co. Ltd.

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

JS Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

& Sons Suraj Ceramics Industry

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Disc Insulators Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global disc insulators market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the disc insulators market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Material:

Glass Disc Insulators

Porcelain Disc Insulators

Polymer Disc Insulators

By Type:

B&S (Ball & Socket) Disc Insulators

Dead End (Conventional) Disc Insulators

T&C (Tongue & Clevis) Disc Insulators

By Application:

Railway Electrification

Overhead Lines

Circuit Breakers

Substation

Current & Voltage Transformers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Disc Insulators Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the disc insulators market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global disc insulators market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the disc insulators market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the disc insulators market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global disc insulators market during 2022-2032?

