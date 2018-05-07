Rising Lifestyle Brand RIPLIFE1 Celebrates Basic Moral Values Making Life Worth Living

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RIPLIFE1, a Florida-based lifestyle brand, desires to bring back core values such as Respect, Integrity and Passion into mainstream society to make the world a better and more humane place to live in. RIPLIFE1 offers eco-friendly apparel with due respect to Mother Earth, and consistently and purposely gives back to the community for the greater good. RIPLIFE1 specializes in designing outdoor, fitness and sporting wear.

"There are some core values that form the basis of humanity. These are - Respect for each other, Integrity towards people around you and Passion towards whatever you do. Unfortunately, modern society seems to be lacking in these basic moral values and that's dangerous for our existence or living," stated Ryan Koenig, the founder of RIPLIFE1. "Our society seems to be at an apex, where wrong is right and right is wrong."

The company extends two main lines of clothing; UV Protection 50 Plus Cool Tec shirts and ECO Triblend Shirts. The UV Protection 50 Plus Cool Tec t-shirts are made from 100 percent microfiber, powered with solid UPF Protection. The UPF50+ apparels also host excellent moisture wicking and antimicrobial properties. Primarily designed for fishing wear, these new-age t-shirts are available in striking patterns of marine creatures: tuna, redfish, etc. Customers will be able to choose from a wide variety of colors including grey, white, arctic blue, citrus and seagrass.

The ECO Triblend t-shirts are green tees made from recycled bottles that are pulled from a 200-mile radius from around the manufacturing plant. Our smart ECO Triblend tees have introduced a new wave in the contemporary fashion scene with their sensible "green" composition. All the t-shirts are super soft and made from 50 percent REPREVE recycled polyester, 37 percent modal and 13 percent cotton. RIPLIFE1 looks forward to inspiring the current and future generations to adopt eco-friendly practices, without compromising style quotient, through our ECO Triblend tees. Moreover, shoppers will also get to have their pick from a wide variety of color options, like aqua, heather, red, green, silver and charblack.

The RIPLIFE1 Fishing Team is the outdoor label that utilizes the UV Protection 50-plus shirts in multiple colors and has one-of-a-kind hand-drawn fish designed on the shirts in both long and short sleeve – tuna, largemouth bass, wahoo, red, snook, muskie, walleye, marlin and others. RIPLIFE1 Fishing Team has sponsored boats in tournaments around Florida.

Founded last year, RIPLIFE1 believes in the noble philosophy of giving back to the community. In the first three months of its launch in the fall of 2017, the company donated more than $12,000 to local families, youth organizations, disaster relief and military care packages. RIPLIFE1 and its related company – 2aTEES1 – are large supporters of military veterans and first responders and work with Black Dagger Military Hunt Club Inc.

Our sister company – 2aTEES1 – has recently started working with Black Dagger MHC on a t-shirt campaign. We will donate $5 from the sale of each of our "R.E.D. RESPECT" tees for the empowerment of disabled veterans. We believe the time our veterans and active duty military members have sacrificed for our freedoms is monumental. They have earned our "Respect" and we will back them 100 percent.

