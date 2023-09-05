Rising Literacy Rates and Brand Consciousness Propel Global School Stationery Supplies Market Toward $114.9 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school stationery supplies market reached a valuation of $92.4 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further and reach $114.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Overview of School Stationery Supplies

School stationery supplies encompass a range of essential tools for students of all age groups, forming an integral part of the education system. These supplies include items such as paper, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sketch pens, notebooks, and more.

The market has witnessed a high degree of personalization in design and printing, catering to the specific requirements of consumers. School stationery products are made from various materials, including paper, wood, metal, plastic, cardboard, and marble.

Key Growth Drivers and Trends

  • The growth of the global school stationery supplies market is attributed to increasing brand consciousness among consumers and the availability of personalized customization options.
  • Collaborations with popular children's television channels to print cartoon characters on stationery products have contributed to market growth.
  • Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and sustainable products, such as eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, and sketch pens.
  • Factors like rising global literacy rates, increasing educational spending capacity, design innovations, and aggressive promotional activities are driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global school stationery supplies market is segmented based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Product Segmentation:

  • Paper Products
  • Writing Instruments
  • Computer and Printer Supplies
  • Others

End-User Segmentation:

  • K-12 (Primary and Secondary Education)
  • Higher Education

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

  • Stationery and Book Shops
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Online
  • Others

Regional Breakdown:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Key Companies Mentioned:

  • Pilot Pen Corporation of America
  • Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • BIC Group
  • ACCO Brands
  • ADVEO FRANCE SAS
  • Ardent Business Group Ltd
  • El Corte Ingles S.A.
  • Herlitz (Pelikan Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG)
  • KAUT-BULLINGER & CO GmbH & Co.KG
  • Lyreco SAS
  • METRO Cash and Carry India Private Limited
  • Ryman Ltd
  • WH Smith High Street Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

149

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$92.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$114.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

